Top 10 Ed Sheeran Songs To Listen To Ahead Of Mathematics Tour India

Ed Sheeran stepped into Mumbai ahead of his Mathematics tour in India. From greeting Bollywood celebrities to hanging out with the top personalities, the musician has done it all. Here’s a list of songs by Ed Sheeran to vibe to before stepping out for the concert on March 16th at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. The musician has released a variety of songs over the years, ranging from party songs to date night tracks. Scroll below to have a look.

1. Shape Of You

Shape of You by Ed Sheeran is one of the artist's most pepped-up songs and is loved across the globe. The song is from the singer's third album ÷. It was on the charts for 14 consecutive weeks, topping the music lists in 34 countries. The track was heard over 2 billion times on Spotify and added to 3 billion on other platforms.

2. Photograph

Photograph perfectly describes the moods of love and, at the same time, makes you miss that special one. The song adds a personal element to Ed Sheeran, as he composed it while living away from his then-girlfriend while performing on a tour. The song is from the artist's x album, released in 2014. The track was heard and dedicated to millions across the world.

3. Thinking Out Loud

The song belongs to Ed Sheeran’s second album, x. The lyrics to Thinking Out Loud were written by Sheeran, Amy Wadge, and Julian Williams. Enjoyed greatly by the listeners, the song reached the top 40 charts in the United Kingdom prior to becoming the number one song in 2014. The music video stars Brittany Cherry alongside Sheeran.

4. Perfect

The song's title alone could serve as a description. The romantic number by Ed Sheeran was released as the fourth track of his ÷ album. The song is an ode to the singer's affection for the woman he wishes to spend his life with. The track was heard over a million times and topped the U.K. billboards in 2017. The song was also a hit in the U.S. and made it to the Hot 100 list.

5. Give Me Love

Give Me Love is a song from Ed Sheeran's + album. It is the final track of the album, which was composed by Jake Gosling and Chris Leonard. The track peaked at number 18 on the U.K. singles chart and was released in November 2012. It tells the story of a distanced relationship and longing for love.

6. Happier

The track from the singer's fourth studio album was written in collaboration with Benny Blanco and Ryan Tedder. Happier is a slow acoustic version that could be enjoyed on a night alone. The track tells the story of the singer's ex finding love with someone else while he is still stringed on her. A heartbreak song is sure to make you cry, with pillows soaking in the tears.

7. Bad Habits

Bad Habits was released as a single from the = album. The song was released in 2021 and talked about the thoughts people had during the COVID-19 pandemic. The track was heard multiple times in over 28 countries and topped the charts, as it was the first solo by the singer in nearly four years.

8. Lego House

Lego House belongs to the + album, released in 2011. The song was one of the first to showcase the brilliance of Ed Sheeran. The way he croons this romantic tune is simply perfect for the lyrics that will make you swoon, even though the song's quietness somewhat mutes his true vocal ability. Lego House was loved by the listeners and broke many records over time.

9. Castle On The Hill

The song describes Ed Sheeran's childhood, with some peppy tunes to tap your feet on. It was released in 2017 as part of his division album. The track cannot be described as a banger, nor is it a slow one. Even those unaware of Sheeran's childhood or hometown could still relate, as it makes one nostalgic for their own homes. The song was on the Billboard 100 for 12 weeks continuously.

10. Eraser

Eraser brings out Ed Sheeran's rapping skills. The song was released as a single from the division album in 2017. The track is a perfect blend of rap and acoustics, which tells the personal story of the singer. It's not a banger, but it could be jammed through the lyrics, as it gives an Irish jig vibe to shake a leg on.

