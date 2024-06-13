All Surprise Songs Taylor Swift Has Played in Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift always entices fans with a personalized touch and a one-of-a-kind performance! During the Eras Tour, in Glendale, Arizona, starting on March 17, 2023, she featured a special segment in each show and stunned audiences with a surprise acoustic song (or sometimes two). Swift revealed she wanted to play different songs in her show which will not be played again. "The plan, the goal, would be to play different songs every single night and never repeat one. Right? So that when you heard one on this tour, you would know it's the only time that I was going to play it in the acoustic set, unless — caveat — unless I mess it up so badly," she laughed, "that I have to do it over again in some other city. Send your best wishes towards me that I don't do that."

The Eras Tour is her first real tour in five years which is extensive and includes different locations. Audiences were mesmerized by Swift's selections from Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnight.

The Eras Tour started with an impressive 44-song setlist and a runtime of more than three hours. Swift kept the audience hooked from all 10 of her full-length studio albums, playing anywhere from one to eight tracks. Audiences have been excited to hear the rarest gem unveiled at the concert.

We list all the surprise songs Taylor Swift brought to the Eras that kept the fans grooving!

1. King of My Heart

The track is from Taylor Swift's 2017 album called Reputation. This was performed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on August 8, 2023. The song details how a new romantic relationship blossoms.

2. New Romantics

This was performed in SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA on August 9, 2023. It was originally a synth-heavy song and was performed after Swift announced 1989 (Taylor's Version). It marked a special moment for fans of her 1989 album.

3. I Forgot That You Existed

This was performed for the first time in Foro Sol, Mexico City, Mexico on August 24, 2023. Swift was very excited before the performance. It showcased Swift's indifference towards past relationships.

4. Sweet Nothing

It was performed for the first time in Foro Sol, Mexico City, Mexico on Aug. 24. Swift added a personal touch to it. A track from Midnights it was co-written with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

5. Cornelia Street

It reflects the memories of a past relationship related to particular places. The performance was full of nostalgia and sentimentality. It was performed at Foro Sol, Mexico City, Mexico on Aug. 26.

6. You're on Your Own, Kid

This song from Midnights is focused on themes of self-reliance and personal growth. This was performed for the third time in Foro Sol, Mexico City, Mexico on August 26. It was played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on April 14 and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on August 5.

7. Maroon

The song from Midnights has a rich melancholic tone. Performed in Foro Sol, Mexico City, Mexico on Aug. 28, the song explored depths of past romance for the third time. The song was previously sung at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on May 26 and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on August 3.

8. Labyrinth

The song explores the complexities involved in love and the uncertainties that come with it. The performance also sparked speculation about her relationship with Travis Kelce when she smiled at the lyric "I'm falling in love again,"

9. Is It Over Now?" / "Out of the Woods

In November, it was performed at the Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 11, 2023. Both songs refer to a past relationship. Taylor gave a cohesive performance in the classic mashup.

10. End Game

It originally featured Ed Sheeran and Future on the Reputation album. A stripped-down piano version was performed by Swift highlighting the romantic core. It was performed on Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina in November. 11, 2023.

