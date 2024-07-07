Elite Season 8 Trailer: Omar Shanaa Seeks Justice For Joel Huesos; While Nadia Shanaa Also Makes Return - Details Inside

The popular Spanish teen drama Elite is coming to an end with its eighth and final season premiering on Netflix on Friday, July 26. Netflix has just dropped the trailer for the final season of Elite, giving fans a sneak peek into what's to come.

Omar Ayuso, who portrayed Nadia's TV brother Omar in Seasons 1-5, also returned for the recent seventh season. And Nadia Shanaa (played by Mina El Hammani), making her return after a hiatus since season 4.

Elite Season 8: Omar Ayuso and Nadia Shanaa will make a return in the finale

In the trailer, viewers see Omar go on a mission to seek justice for Joel Huesos (played by Fernando Linez). Alongside this new murder mystery, the series will continue to explore its trademark themes of sex, paranoia, betrayals, and power struggles, building up to an intense finale.

Nadia's storyline took her to New York with Lu for university at the end of Season 3, promising her boyfriend Guzmán that she would return for him. Despite their efforts to maintain a long-distance relationship in the Elite Short Stories, the strain led to Nadia and Guzmán breaking up early in Season 4. Guzmán then left Las Encinas with his friend Ander by the end of that season.

The final season introduces new faces like Ane Rot from Killer Book Club and Nuno Gallego from UPA Next to the cast.

Show creator Carlos Montero on concluding Elite with Season 8

Series creator Carlos Montero expressed mixed feelings about concluding the show after several successful years. He told TVLine, “We ended on a high note, Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for Season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with… Élite changed everyone’s life.”

Elite first gained acclaim for its gripping storylines in the early seasons, focusing on murder mysteries and the complex story plot at Las Encinas. However, as the series progressed and original cast members departed, some fans felt it strayed from its original strengths.

Season 8 aims to bring closure by centering on Omar, a long-standing character, and reintroducing Nadia, a fan-favorite character. Elite Season 8 will premiere on Netflix on July 26, 2024.

