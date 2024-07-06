‘No Funeral’: Eddie Murphy Opens Up How He Wishes His Family To Follow Up After His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Eddie Murphy is a huge star, but he doesn't want his funeral to be a big farewell. The actor, in a recent interview, shared how he has already discussed this with his family.

The actor was promoting his recently released film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Eddie Murphy wants no funeral

Eddie Murphy seems to be a person who is down to earth, as he recently spoke about how he wishes to leave this world. The star has no wish to have a funeral and has a peculiar and simple plan in mind.

In an interview with Kevin McCarthy, the Coming 2 America star joked that people should play the Beverly Hills Cop theme music at his funeral.

However, the Tower Heist actor stresses the fact that he does not wish to have a funeral.

In the video interview, Eddie Murphy gives the audience his own acapella version of the original theme music of Beverly Hill Cop, as he states that this should be the music that he wants to be played when he is being buried. Further, he clarifies, "That's just a joke, 'cause I'm never having a funeral."

In the Instagram video post, one can see Murphy stating that although he is “gonna die like everyone else,” he has already discussed with family his “no funeral” plan.

“Just let me go quietly," the star stated.

Eddie Murphy and the movie franchises he has worked for

Eddie Murphy’s latest movie is Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which happens to be the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. While this is his action-comedy film series, the actor has also starred in many other legendary film franchises.

He was seen in Coming to America, a 1998 classic comedy where he plays the role of Prince Akeem, who is an African prince landing in New York City in search of a wife. The movie got its sequel recently in 2021, Coming 2 America.

Murphy has also played Professor Sherman Klump in The Nutty Professor, which is another classic from 1996. In 2000, its sequel was released.

He has also led a famous reboot of the Dr. Dolittle franchise, in which he plays the role of a doctor who can speak to animals. Another one of his greatest works is seen in Shrek, where he plays the role of Donkey in all four installments.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is now available to stream on Netflix.

