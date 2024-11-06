Elon Musk Questions Jennifer Lopez’s Endorsement of Harris, Cites Her Past With Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust Her Opinion'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Elon Musk is taking aim at Jennifer Lopez for remaining silent on Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ arrest amid his alleged sex crimes, while publicly endorsing a presidential candidate. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience on Monday, Musk argued that Lopez’s past relationship with Diddy makes her endorsement of Kamala Harris less credible.

“JLo was like his ex-girlfriend, and now she’s deciding to warn people against Trump,” Musk, 53, said. “How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh, zero. Okay.”

“Maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion,” he added.

For those who may not know, the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. Prosecutors accused Combs of hosting drug-fueled orgies allegedly following his infamous White Parties, which attracted many Hollywood A-listers.

Dozens of men and women have filed sexual assault complaints against Diddy since last year when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura came forward with accusations of abuse. One of Diddy’s accusers claims to have been only 9 years old when he fell victim to Diddy's crime.

ALSO READ: What Is Gag Order? Meaning Explored As Judge Rejects Sean Diddy Combs' Latest Legal Proposal

Lopez dated the now-incarcerated music mogul between 1999 and 2001. However, she has not been implicated in any of the lawsuits, and it remains unclear if she was aware of any of his alleged wrongdoings.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Sean Diddy Combs Make Former Playboy Model Watch Jennifer Lopez's Video At His Infamous Freak Offs? Find Out Her Claims

“People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was, like, abusing kids basically, and yet they still fed him kids,” Musk remarked. “Where’s the accountability? They had to know.”

Although Musk criticized Lopez, he once boasted about his connection to Combs. According to the book Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter, the businessman revealed that Diddy was an investor in his newly acquired social media platform. “You know, he’s a good friend of mine. We text a lot,” Musk reportedly added.

The tech billionaire has been outspoken about his support for Trump in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, often critiquing celebrities who have endorsed Harris.

America went to the polls on November 5, and Musk and others will have to wait until at least Tuesday night to find out who will lead the country for the next four years.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Which Celebrities Are Supporting Donald Trump In 2024 US Presidential Election? Check Out The List