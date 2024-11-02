Did Sean Diddy Combs Make Former Playboy Model Watch Jennifer Lopez's Video At His Infamous Freak Offs? Find Out Her Claims

Trigger warning: This article includes references to sex and assault

Another accusation at Sean Dissy Combs as he fights a legal battle over assault and sex trafficking charges. A former Playboy model, Rachel Kennedy, claims that the rap mogul allegedly made her watch Jennifer Lopez’s videos at one of his parties which is infamously dubbed as Freak Offs.

On November 1, she appeared on the Daily Mail’s The Trial of Diddy podcast and opened up about her experiences. She recalled the footage allegedly playing in a loop in Combs’ Tokyo hotel room during their interaction in 2000. She further alleged that he was on the phone with the On The Floor singer with whom he was in a relationship at the time.

“It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching [Lopez’s] video,” she said. “It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful,” Kennedy added. As per her narration, she and two of her friends were invited to Combs’ room for a party after meeting him at Seventh Heaven, a topless club in Japan. However, before entering the room she realized that it was just him and it didn’t seem like a party.

“This is not the kind of party that we were all expecting,” she recalled. But they still went in and allegedly maintained a friendly composure. We didn’t think anything weird. He was friendly enough to where we decided, ‘OK, we’ll just hang out with him,'” she added.

She claimed that one of her friends performed oral sex on him but implied that it wasn’t forceful. However, Kennedy notes that the encounter turned “angry and violent” when one of the Grammy winner’s bodyguards stormed in and found him with the girl. She recalled him allegedly screaming, “He said, ‘That’s my girl! That’s the girl from last night! What’s going on?'”

In a previous interview with The Post, she alleged that at the “party of one,” he showed them music videos of his girlfriend (Lopez) back to back. “It felt weird because we were in his hotel room and he’s showing us videos of his girlfriend. That happened for a while,” she claimed.