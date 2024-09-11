2024 MTV Video Music Awards: Here's How You Can Watch It For Free

2024's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will take place on Wednesday night, September 11, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT and hosted by Megan Thee Stallion. It will feature superb acts and the greatest performances from various artists, from Eminem to Chappell Roan. So, here are all the details of the show and how you can watch it online for free.

Pre-Show: The pre-show about the presentation starts at 6.30 PM ET/PT and Nessa, Dometi Pongo, and Kevan Kenney will anchor it.

Channels: MTV and MTV2’s, Univision, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Network, Logo, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, TVLand, VH1.

Streaming Options: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Sling.

VMAs streaming guide for viewers without Cable TV

MTV live broadcasts of the VMAs may be accessed through live streaming services like:

DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Sling

Some of these services offer a free trial or promotional discount, so you should have no reason to access the VMAs by paying. Paramount+ will air the entire VMAs the next day after it is broadcast, for users looking for the show on demand.

VMAs Watching Guide for Viewers with Cable TV

If you have cable, you can watch the VMAs live on paid television, which includes greatly coordinating content from broadcasters like Viacom Media Networks, opened on the designated day. Alternatively, the show airs on MTV platforms, including the app and website.

Achievers and Performers

The magnificence of the show will resume with the opening with a performance by Eminem, following his first TV performance from his album The Death of Shady Slim. He is up for eight nominations.

Other performers include Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and more. When you have superstars such as Taylor Swift (12 nominations), Post Malone (11 nominations), SZA, Ariana Grande, and Olivia Rodrigo also receiving thorough nominations, it is going to be spellbinding.

