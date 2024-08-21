Euphoria And Grey's Anatomy Star Eric Dane Has THIS Praise For Will Smith's Work In Bad Boys

One of the most-awaited action and suspense, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has not only made $400 million at the box office but received praise and critical acclaim ever since its release in June. The main antagonist of the film, Eric Dane, has nothing but praise for one of the biggest stars in the summer blockbuster, Will Smith. When asked about his experience on the set of the new film, he couldn’t stop showering praise on his Ride or Die co-star.

During a recent interview for Interview Magazine, Dane’s on-screen son from Euphoria asked him about his experience playing Bad Boys: Ride or Die antagonist James McGrath. Dane tried to share his opinions without being “offensive” to anyone. He concluded that the filming was a complicated experience and offered some thoughtful criticism of Smith.

“Okay, how do I say this without being offensive to anybody? Because the experience was awesome,” he responded to Elordi. Dane continued, “And Will Smith and Martin Lawrence could not be cooler human beings. But for the most part, the notes you have to hit shooting a Bad Boys movie are entirely different.”

He clarified that he is not trying to suggest in any way that one is “better or more gratifying” than the other, but it is just “different.” Continuing to shower praises on Smith, Dane said that he finds him a “great and solid dude,” “a fantastic actor, wildly talented, and super committed.” What Dane finds amusing about Smith is that he cares greatly about his projects and “actually makes it better.”

Though Dane's co-stars and the creative team made it simpler to adjust as shooting went on, he claimed that the Ride or Die shoot was more demanding than what he had experienced on Euphoria. “It’s a great work environment. There wasn’t much being asked of me but those very specific notes, and I’m hoping that I hit every single one of them. I saw the movie twice,” Dane said.

Even though the Grey's Anatomy star looks fierce in Bad Boys 4, it is surprising to hear that he has those particular “notes” to strike in situations involving severe threats and/or physical violence. Apart from that, the former cast member of The Last Ship's compliments on Smith's acting prowess merely serve to confirm the widespread belief about the Academy Award winner's unwavering work ethic.

In Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Dane's antagonist character frames the tainted Miami Police Department commander Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano) by claiming that he had unscrupulous deals with drug gangs. He does this using his ties in law enforcement. Longtime Detective Lieutenants Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) implement McGrath's plan to uphold Captain Howard's legacy and shield their loved ones from his anger.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the movie also features Jacob Scipio, Ioan Gruffuud, Paola Núñez, Vanessa Hudgens, Dennis McDonald, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Melanie Liburd and Alexander Ludwig. Because of the sequel’s success, there have been talks of a possible Bad Boys 5, and Smith and Lawrence are open to doing another one.

