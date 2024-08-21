Average Joe Season 1 Ending Explained: Who Did Donna Kill And What’s Next For Joe?

Average Joe Season 1 is a dark comedy thriller that takes viewers on a rollercoaster of twists and turns. It is directed by Robb Cullen and is available for streaming on BET+. This ten-part series follows the life of Joe, a seemingly ordinary plumber from Pittsburgh. His world is turned upside down when his father dies suddenly under mysterious circumstances. Initially, the story began with grief but soon it dived into a tale of hidden secrets, dangerous criminals, and more.

By the end of Season 1, things have spiraled into chaos. The season finale not only wraps up numerous storylines but also leaves viewers with plenty of questions. Here’s a breakdown of what went down and what it means for Joe and his world.

Joe’s shocking discovery

Joe’s life was turned upside down when he learned about his father’s dark past. After his father’s death, Joe discovered that his dad had stolen USD 10 million from Russian mobsters. This revelation sets Joe on a perilous quest to find the missing money. This puts Joe in direct conflict with dangerous figures, including Nicolai, the ruthless mob leader.

In the final episode, Joe faced Nicolai and ended up killing him by stabbing him in the eye. Even after this violent scene, Joe was not at peace.

Who did Donna kill in Average Joe Season 1?

As the season progresses, we learn more about Benjamin Touch, a police officer, and Joe’s friend. Touch has a tragic secret involving his ex-girlfriend Tess and her young daughter, Donna. After a night of heavy drinking, Touch left his gun unsecured. The next day, Donna found the gun by accident, and in tragic turn, accidentally killed her mother, Tess.

Feeling guilty and scared about losing his job, Touch made the scene look like a suicide. This decision haunted him deeply. The trauma from her mother’s death led Donna to take her own life. So, Touch is indirectly responsible for both Tess’ and Donna’s deaths.

Cathy’s downfall

Cathy, a key character driven by green, becomes increasingly obsessed with finding stolen money. Her quest leads her to Teddy’s hideout, where she finds a stash of heroin. Instead of the money she was hoping for, Cathy chooses to enter the drug trade. This leads to a deadly clash with local drug dealers.

Cathy is shot in the ensuing shootout, while Leon, in a rage, kills one of the dealers. It later turns out that the dealer was an undercover cop. This mistake puts Leon in serious legal trouble and underscores the risks of unchecked ambition.

Angela’s heartbreaking decision

Angela, Joe’s wife was deeply affected by the violent world Joe got involved in. In the season finale, she left Joe and took their daughter Jenn with her. Angela made this decision because of the danger and chaos Joe’s actions had brought into their lives. She felt Joe had changed and wasn’t the husband and father he used to be. This episode ends with Joe alone, trying to accept his new reality.

The season finale’s unanswered questions

The season finale is full of suspense and unanswered questions. After Cathy dies and Nicolai’s criminal empire collapses, Joe’s life falls apart. He finds a note from his wife Angela saying she and their daughter Jenn have left for their safety. Just as he begins to accept his situation, a mysterious knock on the door interrupts him.

The visitor’s identity and purpose are unknown, leaving viewers anxious. Is it Leon looking for revenge, or someone with news about Touch? This cliffhanger sets up possible storylines for future seasons and keeps fans eagerly waiting for more.

What’s next?

As the credits roll, Joe’s desperate cry of Dear God, no! highlights the unresolved tension. The unknown visitor and Angela’s departure set up suspense for a possible second season. Meanwhile, you can watch Average Joe Season 1 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and BET+.

