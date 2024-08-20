Every Movie And TV Show Arriving In September 2024 On Disney+ Ft. Are You Sure And Primos

In September, Disney+ subscribers will have plenty of new original content to enjoy, including a new documentary series from LEGO, a brand new series from Marvel Studios, and many new additions from Hulu. The Walt Disney Company has revealed the Disney Plus September 2024 release schedule, which includes new Originals, movies, and TV series. The Disney+ streaming service features movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Following are all the movies and TV shows arriving on Disney+ next month.

1. Wednesday, September 4

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 10 episodes)

LEGO Pixar: BrickToons

2. Thursday, September 5: Are You Sure?! - Episode 6

3. Saturday, September 7: Chibi Tiny Tales (S5, 6 episodes)

4. Sunday, September 8: Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version)

5. Wednesday, September 11: Primos (S1, 9 episodes)

6. Thursday, September 12: Are You Sure?! - Episode 7

7. Friday, September 13:

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - All Episodes

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

8. Tuesday, September 17: Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)

9. Wednesday, September 18

Hamster & Gretel (S2, 8 episodes)

How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

L-Pop (S2, 6 episodes)

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along - Two Episode

10. Thursday, September 19: Are You Sure?! - Episode 8

11. Tuesday, September 24: Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) - New Episode

12. Wednesday, September 25

FLY

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along - Episode 3

Disney Jr.’s Ariel

13. Friday, September 27: Ayla & the Mirrors

Although new TV shows and movies are arriving in the next month, some are leaving the streaming platform. This coming September, due to licensing agreements with other studios, Disney will be removing several films and shows from Hulu, in addition to also being removed from Hulu On Disney+. Some of this month’s most popular titles to be removed include a Searchlight Pictures movie, Theater Camp, along with many others. Here are the TV shows and movies that will be leaving this September.

1. September 4th 2024

The Estate (2022)

2. September 11th 2024

Call Jane (2021)

3. September 12th 2024

Around the World in 80 Days (2021)

4. September 13th 2024

Higher Power (2018)

Theater Camp (2023)

5. September 14th 2024

Alan Partridge (2013)

Cosmos (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It A Year (2013)

The Mandela Effect (2019)

This Mountain Life (2018)

Lemon (2017)

Red Dog (2019)

Results (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)

White God (2014)

2 Days In New York (2012)

6. September 15th 2024

Lullaby (2022)

7. September 19th 2024

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)

8. September 29th 2024

Nitram (2021)

9. September 30th 2024

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Buffaloed (2019)

Dashcam (2021)

Honeymoon (2014)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

Jack And Diane (2012)

Marrowbone (2017)

Satanic (2016)

Splinter (2008)

The Tank (2023)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)

XX (2017)

