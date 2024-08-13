Agatha All Along: Every Marvel Character That Could Appear In The Series

Marvel Studios' dark comedy series Agatha All Along promises a deeper look into Agatha Harkness, the antagonist of their WandaVision series. Originating from the Salem Witch Trials, the series could draw from many characters from the Marvel pantheon, including those not formally introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As fans await the series' release in September, speculation has run rampant about who familiar faces from Marvel history might cross paths with the cunning sorceress, from heavyweights of the Marvel magical community to cameos.

1. The Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff's presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is significant, as she is presumed dead after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Her connection to Agatha Harkness and her chaos magic make her appearance in the series highly plausible. Wanda's involvement could significantly shift the narrative and bring large connections and questions about the MCU to the forefront.

Their complex relationship, portrayed in WandaVision, could continue and be explored further after Wanda abandoned the city and trapped Agatha there. As the reason for Agatha's abandonment in Westview, Wanda is likely to be concerned about anything happening in the town where she raised a family.

2. Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange, the largest mystical presence in the MCU, is a potential character to appear in Agatha All Along. His second solo outing, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, pitted him against the Scarlet Witch. However, his star power could potentially overshadow Agatha's show and distract from the narrative. Strange's last appearance was in the Dark Dimension, so a brief cameo in a flashback or post-credits scene could link the series to the larger MCU narrative. His presence could give fans an idea of his current state in the Multiverse.

3. Wong

Wong has a reason to appear in Agatha All Along. Given Agatha's powerful dark magic status in the MCU, Wong would be keen to monitor her after her role in WandaVision. Although he may not appear in Agatha All Along, an appearance could provide fans with insight into the MCU's wider magical landscape and Agatha's current status.

4. White Vision

Vision, who was last seen in his White Vision form, is expected to appear in a confirmed show, Agatha All Along. This is due to Agatha's manipulation of Wanda's grief and the Westview incident. Vision could act as an emotional centerpiece, highlighting the consequences of Wanda's actions and her connections to major Avengers in the MCU. His appearance could add a layer of history to the show and make him an exciting character for fans to see. His appearance could be a significant addition to the MCU's history.

5. Kamala Khan

Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, could also make an unexpected appearance in the Marvels series. She is known for seeking out young superheroes to form the iconic comics team, the Young Avengers. With Wiccan confirmed to appear, Kamala's investigation into potential candidates could lead her to cross paths with Agatha. Her involvement in the series would provide a fresh dynamic and could set up a future Young Avengers movie, which fans have speculated may be in Marvel's future phases.

6. Speed

Tommy Maximoff, also known as Speed, is the speedster twin of Billy Maximoff and son of Wanda Maximoff. He plays a crucial role in Agatha All Along, shedding light on the twins' state after the events of WandaVision. With his youthful energy and fast wit, Tommy's presence could inject humor and heroism into the series. With his twin Billy confirmed, the twins may seek answers about their origins and provide an emotional core to the story. Speed's appearance could bring closure to fans of the Scarlet Witch's family and build into the future of the Young Avengers with his brother.

7. Nicholas Scratch

Nicholas Scratch, the son of Agatha Harkness and a powerful sorcerer, could potentially add a layer of familial conflict to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His presence could provide context about Agatha's past and explore her choice's impact on her family. His motivations could stem from the comics, seeking revenge for his mother's neglect or taking a new form as an allied presence with her.

Additionally, Nicholas's interactions with other characters, including the Salem Seven, could complicate the plot and create unexpected conflicts for Agatha. Scratch's involvement would give fans context to Agatha's character and give her a personal connection within the story.

8. Ralph Bohner

Ralph Bohner, who played Wanda's brother Pietro in Wanda's sitcom reality, could appear in Agatha All Along. He served under Agatha's mind control during WandaVision, providing levity and metafictional commentary. Agatha All Along is a dark comedy, and a brief appearance by Ralph could serve as a callback to WandaVision. Although Ralph may not have a major role in the new show, it could be a fun reference to fans' last adventure in Westview and an in-joke for fans of the larger Marvel universe.

