‘Everybody Is Fascinated About The Finale’: Priah Ferguson Star Talks About Stranger Things' Final Season

It appears that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be a lot more entertaining just like its previous seasons. Actress Priah Ferguson, 17, who stars in it, spoke about it during a recent interview.

As reported by People Magazine, the actress conversed with the outlet about Bath & Body Work’s new collection, which is inspired by the Netflix show. Ferguson gave an insight into the series' upcoming season.

The upcoming season is currently halfway through production. She told the outlet that the filming was “going great.” She added, “I believe everybody is fascinated about the finale and about closing the last season in such an epic way.”

The actress expressed that she could not say much about it but it has been “great so far.” She also touched upon working with her co-actors. While talking about them, Ferguson stated, “This season in particular, the dynamic is great.”

The 17-year-old added that it may turn “bittersweet” as it may be their last time working with each other and seeing one another or simply just working in a huge show like Stranger Things.

The actress expanded on what she would like to be able to take home with her after the show wraps up. Ferguson shared, “I'd love to take some of Erica's Barbie dolls or some of her wardrobe — it's the 1980s. I think some of her pieces are very cute and staple pieces.”

She further stated that she really wanted Erica to be viewed as a character who had “evolved” as she was initially labeled “rude or annoying.” She added that as one watches the show more and knows her character, she would say that she wanted people to walk away knowing that Erica has become what they wanted to see.

Apart from her the series also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawk, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Carlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Winona Ryder, David Harbor.

The acclaimed series is one of the most-watched Netflix shows and the upcoming season, which will be the final season holds a lot of expectations from the fanbase.

