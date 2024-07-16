Natalie Portman described meeting Rihanna as a shaping moment while going through a divorce during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Natalie, 43, and her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, 47, were married for 11 years and finalized their divorce in March.

Natalie Portman Reveals How Rihanna's Words Helped Her Deal Through Divorce

The Oscar-winning actress appeared on the NBC chat show to promote her new Apple TV+ miniseries Lady in the Lake. Talking about her interaction with Rihanna, Portman told Fallon, "I think everyone going through a divorce should get Rihanna to say to her that she's a bad b****. It was exactly what I needed."

During the episode, Jimmy showed a video of Rihanna hugging Natalie during Paris Fashion Week in January and calling her "one of the hottest b****es in Hollywood. To this Portman replied, “Excuse me? I’m gonna faint.” After watching the clip, the actress told Jimmy that it was a formative moment in her life.

During her Monday morning interview on Today With Hoda and Jenna, Portman was also asked about Rihanna. She responded, saying, "It was really exactly what I needed at that moment in my life and she served it to me. And for that, I will always be thankful. I cherish her."

Portman and the French choreographer—had first met on the production of Black Swan in 2009. The couple filed for divorce in July 2023 after rumors of Millepied's purported extramarital affair surfaced. The couple share two children, son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, 7. Portman currently resides in Paris with her kids.

What is Lady in the Lake about?

Natalie plays Jewish housewife Maddie Schwartz in Baltimore in the 1960s. She leaves behind her teenage son and her husband of 20 years to assist the police in their investigation into the terrible death of an 11-year-old girl. The 2019 novel Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman is adapted into a seven-part television series. Lady in the Lake premieres July 19 on Apple TV+.

