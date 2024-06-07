Golden Bachelor Star Gerry Turner Flirted With Kris Jenner? Kendall Jenner Reveals

On this week’s episode of the Hulu series The Kardashian, we saw an unlikely meetup as Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner appeared as a guest on the show. It turns out, the star felt some spark with the Kardashian-Jenner momager Kris, which her daughter Kendall confirmed.

Gerry Turner dines with Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner

Turner made his debut on the show as he headed to the Jenner house to have dinner with Kris and Kendall. And the latter confirms that she felt the sparks, at least from Turner’s side. When prompted by the producers about their interaction at the dinner during the end credits section of the episode, the socialite was pretty affirmative that Turner was flirting with her mom. "Yes. He, like, was commenting on her smile and her eyes and her energy. I was like, I think we should leave. I don't know!" Kendall told the producers.

When the producers asked Kris the same question, she quipped to the cameras “Hey Gerry, I have a boyfriend. OK?" Kris, the famed matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has been in a relationship with actor Corey Gamble since 2014. Kris let out a laugh afterward and exclaimed "Oh lord!"

Kris is not entirely fazed by the flirtatious remarks of the reality TV star but thinks it is refreshing to see people of her age trying to find love."It's very interesting to see people over the age of 50 actually have a dating life or want to find love again," she says, adding that it is super sweet and extremely relatable for people, giving women of a certain age “a lot of hope.”

Kendall Jenner: A superfan of Golden Bachelor

The invitation was sent out to Turner by Kris since Kendall is a huge fan of the former’s show. "Kendall is a huge Golden Bachelor fan and absolutely obsessed with Gerry. She is beyond, beyond glued to the TV when it comes on,” explained Kris. It does not go one way, as Turner had revealed earlier that his daughters are huge fans of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, prompting Kris to chat with them.

As for Turner, he was briefly married to The Bachelor co-star Theresa Nist, but the two called off their marriage just a few months later.

