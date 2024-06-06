Who Is Hannah Logan Cohen? Exploring Life Of Kendall Jenner's High School BFF Turned Therapist

Hannah Logan Cohen is often seen alongside supermodel Kendall Jenner. Cohen has a background in psychology and a strong desire to help others, which has led to a fulfilling career as an associate marriage and family therapist, as per Yahoo.com.

Hannah Logan Cohen: Early life and education

Hannah's journey to becoming a therapist began with a commitment to learning. She studied hard, earning a Masters degree in clinical psychology from Antioch University in Los Angeles and an undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California.

These degrees were more than just papers on the wall; they were the stepping stones that led her to where she is now, assisting others in their mental health journeys.

Hannah spent her time in the nonprofit sector before pursuing therapy. She concentrated on creating job and educational opportunities for people with disabilities, showing her strong desire to help others succeed. Her previous work is more than just a footnote; it shows her passion for making the world a better place, one step at a time.

Hannah prioritizes her clients in her therapy practice, ensuring that they feel safe and well-cared for. She even provides virtual sessions so her patients can receive the care they require from the comfort of their own homes.

Her approach is not one-size-fits-all; she tailors it to each individual's specific needs, combining techniques such as talking things out, mindfulness, and spirituality. It all comes down to creating an environment in which her clients can grow and heal in their own unique way.

Modeling and media work

Hannah has pursued other interests outside of her therapy practice, such as modeling and media projects. You might have seen her in a Tommy Hilfiger campaign, alongside her friend Kendall Jenner. This reveals that she is not only interested in therapy; she also enjoys fashion and entertainment. All of this is part of her diverse journey, proving that she is more than meets the eye.

In her personal life, Hannah has fallen in love with Spencer Stabler, an account manager. Their relationship is not limited to closed doors; they share snippets of their lives on social media. It's clear that having Spencer by her side brings warmth and support to Hannah's journey.

High school connections

Hannah and Kendall Jenner have been close since they were in high school at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Even when Kendall switched to homeschooling to pursue her modeling and television dreams, their friendship remained strong. Their bond extends far beyond fame and success, proving how close they truly are.

Hannah has an impressive group of friends, including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Cara Delevingne. Their social media posts show genuine friendship and shared moments, providing insight into their close-knit group in the entertainment industry.

