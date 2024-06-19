Scott Disick Weight Loss: How the Drug Mounjaro Helped Him Transform

Scott Disick is a popular American media personality and a socialite, who rose to fame through his appearances on reality TV shows. He gained widespread recognition for his roles and high-profile relationships. In addition to career and involvement in the entertainment industry, Scott Disick’s weight loss journey is the most widely discussed topic among fans, followers, and commenters across the world.

The handsome hunk has garnered attention in the media for not only his professional endeavors but also for his health and fitness journey. Sweet Hawaiin rolls and soda-like ginger ale, being the two culprits behind his weight gain, compelled him to employ methods to achieve a healthier life. During the process, he did face challenges, however, he overcame them all victoriously.

Scott’s remarkable transformation with regard to his physique and well-being has left audiences wondering about his dietary plan and workout regime. As you roll your eyes over, we will walk you through his way of living and how he managed to shed a few extra pounds.

Who Is Scott Disick?

Scott Disick, 41, played the lead role in Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian which aired on the E! network between 2007 and 2021. In addition to starring in reality shows, Disick pursues some business ventures. He has begun the clothing brand Talentless, invested in nightclubs, and runs multiple vitamin companies.

In 2019, Disick starred on his own reality show, Flip It Like Disick, which followed his real estate and design business. He is a versatile TV personality, who has an interest in architecture and also loves to portray himself in front of the camera.

Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2015 and shares three children — two sons and a daughter. Their relationship was fully featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spinoffs.

Scott Disick Profile

Full Name: Scott Michael Disick

Age: 41 years old

Birthdate: May 26, 1983

Birthplace: Eastport, New York, United States

Father: Jeffrey Disick

Mother: Bonnie Disick

Occupation: Media personality and Socialite

Spouse: Kourtney Kardashian (m.2006, d.2015)

How Did Scott Disick Put on Weight?

On the new episode of The Kardashians, Scott Disick revealed the reasons behind his weight gain. His diet before his health transformation included a pounding box of sweet Hawaiian rolls and cans of ginger ale drink. He stated that he didn't realize what he was doing. Just one Hawaiian roll contained 90 calories and a dozen rolls would go over 1000 calories.

A research study published in NCBI claims that excess caloric intake is detrimental to one’s health. If one eats too much and moves too little, then it can cause obesity ( 1 ).

In addition to the overindulgence of sweet rolls, Scott loved ginger ale. Later, he realized that it was the same as a soda. As per research, there is a clear association between soft drink intake with increased energy intake and body weight ( 2 ).

For the reality star, ginger ale was a soothing drink that he consumed over 20 times a day. Each of the cans contained 140 calories. On average, men should eat 2500 calories per day, or 2,000 a day ( 1 ).

In a Season 4 episode of The Kardashians, Disick revealed that he also gained weight after his car accident in 2022. The accident injured his back and left him barely mobile. He was neither able to work nor get out of the house for a stroll. This was the time when his health and overall well-being were largely affected. He also sought professional help and expressed how unhappy he was with his health at that time.

How Did Scott Disick Shed Pounds?

Scott stayed aloof from Hawaiian rolls and ginger ale after realizing their impact on his health. Moreover, on The Kardashians premiere show, weight-loss drug Mounjaro was spotted in his refrigerator. Research shows that doses of tirzepatide aka Mounjaro are highly effective in reducing body weight ( 3 ).

In one of the episodes of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian asked Disick if he was going to stop losing weight amid speculation about his recent transformation. Disick responded saying that he wished to shed a few more pounds.

Read More: Elle King’s Weight Loss Struggle And Success Story Unveiled

Scott Disick Weight Loss Dietary Plan

During an episode of the show, the father of three gave Jenner and Kardashian a small glimpse into his healthy lifestyle. He ran them through his fridge. In addition to Mounjaro, it contained sauces, low-calorie drinks, and fruit almond milk.

According to a research study published in NCBI, almond milk contains less amount of saturated fat and fewer calories ( 4 ). Plus, almonds are a nutrient-dense product and are an excellent source of vitamin E ( 5 ).

Later, Scott confessed that he changed his dietary plans entirely when he started taking the popular weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, which is similar to Ozempic. This drug is known for improving insulin sensitivity, reducing body weight by more than 20%, and improving lipid metabolism ( 6 ).

Such a change in his diet fetched him desirable results and since then he has been flaunting his slim and toned-down physique.

However, there was a time when the reality TV star looked extremely skinny and sick. Reportedly, he stopped consuming those drugs after his fans started raising concerns with regard to his health.

Due to his unhealthy food history, it was also speculated that the personality visited a nutritionist to upgrade his way of lifestyle and eating patterns.

Scott Disick Workout Regime

The reality show star, Disick, revealed his unhealthy diet but never openly spoke about his workout regime. Reportedly, his exercise regimen also played a crucial role in his dramatic weight loss transformation. He typically focused on a mix of strength training, cardio, and flexibility.

According to a research paper published on NCBI, strength training leads to an increase in muscle strength and power ( 7 ). Secondly, the National Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends exercise as an integral part of any weight loss program ( 8 ).

Scott Disick’s weight loss and wellness journey inspires others to prioritize their well-being to enjoy a fitter and more vibrant lifestyle. His experiences clearly underline why is it necessary to pay heed to what you are consuming throughout the day to attain your goal weight if any. Addedly, Scott’s openness about his struggles shows his perseverance and determination to achieve his fitness goals with a good and balanced diet and sufficient workouts. All in all, his major weight loss transformation is a testament that highlights the importance of eating well to stay fit and healthy for years.

