Why Mason Disick Prefers Living with Scott Disick Instead of Kourtney Kardashian? Explained

Kourtney Kardashian’s life revolves around her four kids. Now, with her blended family of husband Travis Barker, and his three kids, spending quality time stands of utmost importance to the reality star. But a sizeable blended family may not be everyone’s cup of tea, as is the case with Kourtney’s oldest son, Mason.

The teenager lives with his dad, Kourtney’s ex-husband, Scott Disick, and hardly joins her and Barker for family trips. The fact has left The Kardashians costar with heartache and a longing to spend more time with his son Mason.

Mason Disick wants to be with dad Scott Disick

The 14-year-old youngster and oldest of Kourtney Kardashian’s four kids, reportedly does not like spending time with his blended family of Travis Barker and his three kids– Landon, Alabama, and Atiana De La Hoya.

Instead, Mason prefers lounging with his father Scott Disick, and friends. Mom to Mason, Kourtney, 45, had expressed her sadness over the growing distance with her older son. After Mason refused to join her and the Kardashian-Barker family for their Australia trip, the reality star was disheartened and talked about it with her mother, Kris, and sister, Kim Kardashian.

"Mason isn't wanting to come [to Australia]. He's a teenager and wants to be with his friends and his dad. I don't want to not see him,” the Poosh founder said. Last week, Kim chimed in saying she would help persuade Mason to tag along with his mother for their Sydney trip, which was a part of Barker’s Blink-182 band tour, per Hello! Magazine.

The mother of four suggested Kourtney make a list of exciting activities that Mason can do when visiting the country.

Unfortunately, Mason likely did not join them on the Aussie trip as he was missing from the carousel of memories Kourtney posted with her kids, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, and Barker’s kids.

Kourtney Kardashian arrives in Sydney without Mason

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, 48, have a thriving family of eight kids, having welcomed their first son together, Rocky in November 2023. As The Kardashians Season 5 heads towards its season finale, the Kardashian-Barker family hopes to wrap it up with great memories together.

In the latest The Kardashians episode, the blended family landed in Sydney for a fun two-week trip in the foreign country while patriarch Barker tours with his band.

“I am in Australia, we made it. We’ve been having the best time…I haven’t really had any outings with my other kids, so really I wanted to stay in Sydney,” Kourtney said during the confessional, although sad that his son Mason couldn’t make it.

The reality star sadly confessed that Mason is at home with his dad but yet, tried her best to spend as much leisure time with her kids during the trip. The family went for activities like playing tennis, getting ice cream, playing UNO, and chilling at the beach among others.

While the trip was bliss so far, Kourtney had her reservations about the abundance of Australian spiders. She explained it as the downside of holidaying in the country and why she could never move there to live.

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Thursdays on Hulu.

