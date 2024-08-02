Fast and Furious 11: When Is it Coming Out? All We Know So Far

The 11th installment of Fast & Furious has generated significant buzz since its announcement. Vin Diesel teased fans on Instagram with glimpses of the key cars that will feature in the sequel, heightening excitement. As we anticipate this next chapter, here's what we know so far.

Although Fast & Furious 11 was initially slated for an April 2025 release, it has since been revealed that the film's timeline may be delayed. Tyrese Gibson disclosed in early May 2024 that filming is not scheduled to begin until early 2025, which suggests that the original release date may no longer be accurate.

Director Louis Leterrier recently confirmed that the release of Fast & Furious 11 is now scheduled for 2026. Although Universal has not officially announced the delay or a new release date, it is evident that fans will have to wait longer than initially expected, as filming has yet to commence.

In an interview with Collider, Leterrier explained that last year's SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes significantly impacted production, and cameras are now set to roll later this year.

Vin Diesel will once again return for Fast & Furious 11. Characters from Dom's family who survived Fast X are expected to reprise their roles. Main cast members such as Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, Helen Mirren as Magdalene "Queenie" Ellmanson-Shaw, and Gal Gadot as Gisele could also return.

Newcomers from Fast X, including Jason Momoa as the villainous Dante Reyes, Brie Larson as rogue agent Tess, and Daniela Melchior as Brazilian street racer Isabel, may reappear as the film continues from Fast X's ending.

What was initially intended as the eleventh and final chapter in the franchise may not be the end after all. It seems Universal has found a way to extend the saga into a trilogy, with this film serving as the bridge. In a June 2023 interview with Variety, Vin Diesel revealed that the studio had initially proposed splitting the film into two parts. According to Diesel, the studio inquired, "Could you make Fast X the finale, a trilogy?"

The end is, however, drawing near. In February 2024, Vin Diesel shared on Instagram that the team was buzzing with excitement following a week of meetings with writers and staff. He wrote, "Just finished our end-of-the-week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting."

Diesel described the upcoming finale as not just an ending but a celebration of the remarkable family they've built over the years. However, while this may be the end of the main storyline, the franchise is expected to continue with some direct-to-streaming projects, including a solo outing led by Dwayne Johnson. This suggests that while the main saga might conclude, the *Fast & Furious* universe could still expand.

