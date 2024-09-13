Demi Lovato Shares Forever Dreams And Parenting Aspirations With Fiancé Jordan Lutes: 'I See Growing Old With Him'

Demi Lovato recently opened up about her future with boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes. The singer, 32, in conversation with Teen Vogue, shared that she had an instant crush on her Canadian songwriter flame and that she lives and breathes for their connection. Lovato, who uses the pronouns she/they, told the publication that she wishes to be with him in everything of hers, adding, “I see growing old with him.”

The singer and actress, whose directorial debut Child Star is set to premiere on Hulu on September 17, first met Lutes in January 2022 while co-writing their song Substance. Lutes is also credited as a writer on their tracks Happy Ending and City of Angels. The songs are all featured on Lovato’s eighth album, Holy Fvck.

The couple went public with their romance in August 2022, and by December 2023, they announced their engagement. The proposal was “personal and intimate” in Los Angeles itself, a rep for the singer told People at the time.

In their aforementioned Teen Vogue interview, Lovato said that they plan on having kids with Lutes but not yet, as they aren’t ready to share their time with him with another person yet, not even their child. Revealing planned parenting ways, Lovato said they won’t be uploading any pictures of their baby on social media to grant them due anonymity. “I share a lot with the world, and I just want some things to be mine,” they expressed.

Recently, Lovato spoke to People about their aforementioned upcoming directorial debut, but when the conversation broke away from professional to personal life, they shared what makes them happy and brings them peace. Acknowledging their introverted nature, Lovato shared that they do love to co-regulate with people who are of great importance in their lives, including their fiancé, their best friends, and their family. Their dogs also made it onto Lovato’s list of VIPs.

Lovato shared that love holds great significance in their life, as it defines what life means to them.

Lutes, meanwhile, recently publicly celebrated his fiancée's birthday. In August, the Ottawa native shared a sweet carousel on Instagram, calling Lovato his “whole world.”

In his lengthy message for the Cool for the Summer singer, Lutes expressed that they deserved nothing but happiness, as that’s what they give everyone they meet. The proud boyfriend further expressed that he constantly draws inspiration from how much Lovato pushes themself despite having significant achievements under their belt.

Lovato left a shocking response in the comments section, saying that the best part of their birthday was knowing they’d be marrying their soulmate this year.

