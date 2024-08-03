'Finding The Right Navigation': Big Sean Reveals Why He And Jhene Aiko Are Yet To Be Married After 8 Years Together

Recently, Big Sean, the famous hip-hop artist, discussed his relationship with his girlfriend, although he admitted he’s not ready for marriage yet. In a new interview released on August 2nd by Charlamagne Tha God on Power 105.1 FM's iHeartRadio podcast Out Of Context, they delved into topics like parenthood and Kendrick Lamar’s private apology.

Charlamagne also inquired about whether Big Sean and Jhene Aiko had secretly tied the knot. “No, no, there has not been a secret industry marriage,” Big Sean laughed in response.

He reflected on the nature of their relationship, acknowledging its ups and downs. “It's a little personal, you know what I mean? But just to be real with you, just like anyone who has dealt with love, we’ve had our ups and downs. I think it’s still about finding the right navigation through it all,” he shared.

Marriage is often regarded as being the ultimate relationship by Sean; nonetheless, he also mentioned his concern about high divorce rates in his discussion. As such, he has not shut out the idea of getting married completely but insists that their relationship needs more effort.

According to Charlamagne Tha God, who has been in a relationship for 26 years with his partner, these challenges are normal in relationships and require ongoing effort until the end.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko began dating after the release of their album Twenty88 in 2016. They welcomed their first child, Noah Hasani, in November 2022. Aiko shared on social media that her son was born during a Lunar Eclipse, describing the event as unusual.

Aiko also has a 15-year-old daughter, Nameko Love, with O'Ryan, the younger brother of Omarion.

In an interview with PEOPLE in April, Big Sean discussed how fatherhood has transformed him. He mentioned becoming more purposeful and attentive, especially in relation to his child. “He’s changed me in so many ways, honestly,” Sean said. “It’s definitely a learning process. I’m only 17 months in.”

These reflections from Big Sean highlight the complexities of love and relationships, showing that even celebrities face challenges and personal growth.

