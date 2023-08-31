'First serious relationship': Fast X actor Charlize Theron talks about being 'happy than ever' with boyfriend Alex Dimitrijevic since Sean Penn

It's time for the latest dose of celebrity updates, featuring none other than the fabulous Charlize Theron. The Fast X actor is embracing a new chapter in her romantic life, setting the record straight on past rumors, and owning the red carpet in her signature style. It appears the talented South African actress has found love once again, this time with the handsome model, Alex Dimitrijevic. Let's dive into the details!

ALSO READ: Top Hollywood Box Office Openers in India (2023): Fast X 1st; Where will Mission Impossible 7 land?

Charlize Theron from the Fast X has started feeling it again!

Insiders report that Charlize is absolutely thrilled with her new beau, Alex. According to a close source, "Charlize has been all smiles lately. This is a big deal for her after being single for so long." This is her first serious relationship in over seven years.

Cast your memory back to the days of Sean Penn – yes, they were once an item. Back in 2013, their romance began, and they even got engaged in 2014, or did they not? In a 2020 interview, Charlize clarified the engagement rumors, setting the record straight, "We dated. That is literally all we did." Got it, no engagement bells ringing!

Setting her stance on relationships straight, Charlize isn't a fan of the idea of marriage. She candidly shared, "Marriage has never been my thing." She's content with her independence and isn't seeking companionship to fill any void. In her own words, "I've never felt alone." She's content with her own company and her space.

In a playful tone, Charlize even mused that a potential partner might need to buy the house next door if they want to be close. That's one way to establish boundaries, right?

ALSO READ: Fast X online: Where to watch Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa starrer? Release date, streaming details, and more

Charlize Theron’s stunning look for the Fast X premiere

Shifting gears to fashion, did you catch Charlize's stunning appearance at the Fast X world premiere in Rome? If not, don't worry, we've got you covered. She graced the event in a captivating black mesh ensemble courtesy of Christian Dior. Picture a plunging dress paired with a chic bralette and shorts combo. Complementing the outfit were sleek black point-toe pumps and a leather beret – a bold fashion statement indeed!

ALSO READ: 'And once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off': Miley Cyrus talks about going on tours and how it's not 'healthy' for her

Advertisement

Accessorizing with finesse, Charlize adorned herself with a pendant necklace and a dazzling Ana Khouri diamond ear cuff. And guess who's the mastermind behind her flawless look? It's none other than her long-time stylist, Leslie Fremar, who also caters to other A-listers like Jennifer Connelly and Léa Seydoux. A true fashion dream team!