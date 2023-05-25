Fast X India Box Office: Vin Diesel Franchise ready to enter 100 crore club; Collects Rs 80.85 crore in 8 days

The Vin Diesel-led Fast X has recorded a healthy trend at the box office in India in its opening week as according to early estimates, the film has scored Rs 80.85 crore through its 8-day run. Fast X was rock steady on the weekday with a day-to-day drop in the vicinity of 10 percent and has now laid the platform to show big gains in its second weekend.

Fast X set to be the biggest grosser of the franchise in India

After an opening weekend of Rs 61 crore, Fast X collected Rs 6 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 5.20 crore on Tuesday, 4.50 crore on Wednesday, and finally, a Thursday in the range of Rs 4.15 crore. The action-packed entertainer is fast headed towards the 100-crore club and will be targeting to become the biggest grosser of the franchise in India in the long run. The target for Fast X will be to hit the century by Sunday, and then top Fast 7 to emerge as the biggest grosser for the franchise. For those unaware, Fast 7 had collected Rs 107 crore in India. The second-best in the franchise is Fast 8 which scored a lifetime total of Rs 86 crore.

Fast X is touted to be a three-part finale to the Fast and Furious franchise and the film collections are expected to get better by the year. By the trilogy finale, Fast and Furious will have 4 films in the Rs 100 crore club in India. Interestingly, Fast X has done well in the Hindi dubbed version too, with almost 50 percent of the total biz coming in from it. The franchise is liked by the masses primarily due to the outlandish treatment to the action as also the rooted family emotions that one can resonate with.

Fast and Furious is one of the most successful international franchises in India and the latest installment is a HIT film. It remains to be seen if we get a blockbuster in the Fast franchise in the coming two years, especially with the entry of Dwayne Johnson and Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise.

Day Wise Box Office Collection of Fast X in India

Thursday: 12.50 crore

Friday: 13.50 crore

Saturday: 17.00 crore

Sunday: 18.00 crore

Monday: 6.00 crore

Tuesday: 5.20 crore

Wednesday: 4.50 crore

2nd Thursday: 4.15 crore

Total: 80.85 crore