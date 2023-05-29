Fast X 12 Days Box Office: Vin Diesel's family-actioner prepares to enter Rs 100 crore nett India club

Vin Diesel led Fast X, co-starring John Cena, Jason Momoa, Jason Stathom, Brie Larson, Dwayne Johnson and many others, released on the 18th of May in India. In it's first 11 days, that is till its second Sunday, the film amassed slightly over Rs 95 crores nett. It added another around Rs 1.75 crores on Monday. By the end of its second week, the film should be a comfortable Rs 100 crore nett India grosser. A Rs 100 crore nett in India is still a prestige for Hollywood films and for Fast X to make a place for itself in this prestigious club is good news for the studio and shows that there is a good chunk of audience that still enjoys films of the Fast And Furious franchise.

Fast X Is The Highest Grossing Hollywood Film Of 2023 In India

The Fast And Furious franchise was among the first majorly successful IPs in India outside superhero films. The franchise really skyrocketed in terms of its audience size in India, following the 5th part. Furious 7 did baffling numbers and The Fate Of The Furious followed suit. F9 faced the wrath of Covid-19 but Fast X has revived the franchise atleast in India if not in most other countries it has released in. Fast X will become the highest grossing film of the franchise in India as it will cross the lifetime total of Furious 7 in 2 weeks straight. In terms of footfalls, Fast X shall be lower than all films of the franchise since the sixth instalment, excluding F9 of course. Regardless, the film has secured a clean hit verdict for itself in the country. Fast X is also the highest grossing import of the year, beating the likes of Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, John Wick 4 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with ease. In terms of India gross collections, Fast X will end up as the 8th highest earner of the year so far, above films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Veera Simha Reddy, Dasara, Bholaa and Virupaksha.

The Worldwide Cume Of Fast X Is Heading Towards 750 Million Dollars

Fast X is standing at a total of slightly over 500 million dollars and in its lifetime, the film will be targetting a number of around 750 million dollars. This would only mean that the film ends up doing slightly more than F9, a film that was severely affected by Covid-19. The domestic performance of the film is poor and most of its numbers, around 80 percent, have come from its international markets. The competition from films like The Little Mermaid and Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, has left Fast X with less screens in its second week, than it would have liked. Budgeted at around 340 million dollars excluding publicity and advertising, the film is already hanging on a very thin line. The profitability of the film will be dependent on the non-theatrical recoveries. Being a strong IP, it should certainly have the non-theatrical recoveries that it is looking for. The performance of Fast X, overall, is slightly underwhelming although it should be considered that the franchise is past its prime.

The day wise nett India collections of Fast X are as follows:-

Extended Week 1 - Rs 81 crores nett

Day 9 - Rs 3 crores

Day 10 - Rs 5.75 crores

Day 11 - Rs 5.50 crores

Day 12 - Rs 1.75 crores

Total = Rs 97 crores nett in 12 days

