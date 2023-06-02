Vin Diesel led Fast X crosses Rs 100 crores in India ; Emerges as the 9th film to enter coveted club in 2023

Vin Diesel led Fast X, co-starring John Cena, Jason Momoa, Jason Stathom, Brie Larson, Dwayne Johnson and others has finally netted over Rs 100 crores in India. It is the fifth Hollywood film to gross over Rs 100 crores nett in India in the post pandemic world after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Thor Love And Thunder and Avatar: The Way Of Water. Over the weekend, it will be crossing Thor Love And Thunder to emerge the fourth highest grossing Hollywood film in India post pandemic.

Fast X Has Relatively Performed Better In India Than In Most Countries

A Rs 100 crore nett in India makes Fast X an easy Hit. In its lifetime, the total number will be around Rs 110 - Rs 115 crores nett. Fast X, thanks to its loyal fanbase in India, has overperformed vis-à-vis how it has done worldwide. To put things into perspective, Furious 7 grossed just as much as Fast X in India back when it released but the global takings of the 7th instalment were double of what the 10th instalment is projected to make in its lifetime. Coming back to heroics of Fast X in India, it is the highest grossing Hollywood film of the year so far, comfortably ahead of the likes of Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, John Wick Chapter 4 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It is the 9th film to nett over Rs 100 crores in 2023, joining films like Pathaan, The Kerala Story, Waltair Veerayya, Varisu, Thunivu, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Ponniyin Selvan II.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Fast X In India Are As Follows:-

Extended Week 1 - Rs 79 crores

Second Friday - Rs 3 crores

Second Saturday - Rs 5.75 crores

Second Sunday - Rs 5.5 crores

Second Monday - Rs 2 crores

Second Tuesday - Rs 1.75 crores

Second Wednesday - Rs 1.50 crores

Third Thursday - Rs 1.35 crores

Third Friday - Rs 1.15 crores (expected)

Total = Rs 101 crores nett in India in 16 days



Fast X's High Budget Has Played A Spoil Sport

Fast X is budgeted at around 340 million dollars excluding the printing and advertisement expenses, and the global takings of the film are expected to be in the vicinity of 750 million dollars by the end of its run. These numbers are not too appealing given how the franchise has fared over the years and also its budget to recovery ratio. The non-theatrical rights of the film may ensure that the film remains solvent but a franchise like Fast X can't keep depending on them time and again.



