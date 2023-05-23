Fast X has excellent hold at the Box Office on Monday; Vin Diesel starrer set to emerge a clean Hit in India

The newly released action-packed entertainer, Fast X, has managed to pass the Monday test with flying colours as the film as collected in the range of Rs 5.75 to 6.25 crore on its fifth day taking the total collections to Rs 67.25 crore. The drop vis-à-vis Thursday is barely 53 percent, which means that the film will show strong legs for the coming two weeks. The Vin Diesel franchise is continuing to score well in both, English and Hindi versions, and is expected to emerge as the biggest grosser of the franchise in the long run.

Fast X does well in multiplexes

Fast X has collected Rs 3.70 crore in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – as compared to Rs 6.95 crore on the opening day. Fast X is the 10th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise and this is the longest-running film universe in the world. Through the years, Fast and Furious has built a fan base in India. The films is among the rare from the West to have got the support from mass belts too and this has got to do with the genre – action comedy – as also the story packaging which has family at the core of the conflict.

Day Wise Box Office:

Thursday: 12.50 crore

Friday: 13.50 crore

Saturday: 17.00 crore

Sunday: 18.00 crore

Monday: 6.00 crore

Fast X is looking at an extended opening week in the Rs 80 crore range and will hit a century by the end of the second weekend. With an open run at the box office, Fast X will be targeting a lifetime total in the vicinity of Rs 120 crore. The hold on Monday has ensured the HIT tag for Fast X and it’s the trend from tomorrow that will decide how far it goes.

Hollywood Blockbusters to dominate the Summer Box Office

The film will also emerge the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year as also the first Hollywood film to have hit a century at the box office in India in 2023. The momentum of Hollywood biggies scoring well at the Indian box office is expected to continue in the coming two months with the likes of Transformers and Mission Impossible. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.