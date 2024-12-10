Former Bad Boy Records Rapper Moses 'Shyne' Borrow Talks About Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Controversy: ‘We Live In A World...’

Trigger Warning: This article references gun violence.

With the new unfolding and reports coming to light related to the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs controversy, many people, including celebrities, have spoken about it, and the former Bad Boys records rapper Moses ‘Shyne’ Barrow also joins that list.

During the premiere of his Hulu documentary, The Honorable Shyne, he conversed with People magazine and shared, "First and foremost, you pray for the victims," individuals like Cassie Ventura and “whoever else is alleged.”

Shyne further expressed, “We live in a world, in democracies at least, where the rule of law is tantamount. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. I pray for justice. I pray for the victims. I pray for Diddy."

While talking about the Bad Boys Records founder, Shyne hoped that he could figure out what he needed to do to get through the challenging period in his life; saying that it is something for Diddy to deal with.

He further wished everybody well and shared that he is at that stage where he does not need anyone else to “fail or suffer” for him to experience “pleasure or success.”

Shyne told People that he wished everyone well, including Diddy. He mentioned, "Cassie has been through some horrendous experiences, and there are other people claiming the same thing."

For the unversed, in the 1999 NYC nightclub shooting case, Shyne was convicted of first-degree assault he was present at the location with Diddy and Jennifer Lopez, per People magazine’s article.

That time, Diddy was also accused of shooting, but during his trial, he reportedly said that the gun was fired by him in self-defense and was acquitted of charges. On the other hand, in 2001, Shyne was sentenced to 10 years of jail time and was released in 2009. He was deported back to Belize subsequently, per the report.

ALSO READ: Is Chris Evans Returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe As Captain America? Here's What We Know