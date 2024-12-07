THIS Famous Personality Comes Out As Sean Diddy Combs’s First Accuser; Learn More Here

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of rape and abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs has been accused of a lot of heinous acts in the last few months. While the now disgraced rapper is being held behind bars at present, a famous personality has come forth identifying herself as the first accuser of the rapper.

NHL star Evander Kane’s ex-wife, Anna Kane, modified her complaint to have her name included in it. While she had first filed the lawsuit back in December 2023, under the pseudonym Ms. Doe, she made the changes to it on December 6, 2024, as reported by TMZ.

Talking to Page Six, Anna Kane stated that at first, she went for a pseudonym to get justice for what she suffered during her teen years. However, as the defendants demanded to use her original name—which she also claimed was an attempt to intimidate her—she is now prepared to “hold accountable those who have harmed me.”

Per the suit, reported by Page Six, Anna has alleged that she was 17 when she was drugged and raped by Combs and a few other men, including Harve Pierre, back in 2003.

The filing also includes a picture of Anna (blurred) sitting on the lap of the Last Night rapper. Per the filing, Anna Kane had to suffer from “significant emotional distress and feelings of shame that have plagued her life and personal relationships for 20 years,” following the incident years ago.

Anna claimed in the lawsuit, per the outlet, that she first met Pierre when she was out in Detroit with friends at a nightclub. After having a conversation with him, Pierre told her that his “best friend” and “brother,” Sean Diddy Combs, would love to meet her.

She even spoke to Combs on call, who allegedly told her to fly to New York City with Pierre. Before she boarded a flight, she was first forced to have oral sex with Pierre. Upon landing and after going to Diddy’s House Recording Studio, Anna was given drugs and alcohol “to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone,” the lawsuit reads.

The suit further alleges that “Ms. Kane was raped by Mr. Combs, the third assailant, and Mr. Pierre, in that order.”

Combs is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

