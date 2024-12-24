From Amber Heard to Alexis Bledel: Celebrities That Have Come Out In Support Of Blake Lively's Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has garnered support from several celebrities following her lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Filed on December 20, the suit accuses Baldoni of creating a hostile work environment and launching a smear campaign against her during the film's promotional activities.

Christina Ricci, Amber Heard, and other prominent figures have voiced their support for Lively. Ricci shared her thoughts via Instagram, while Heard criticized social media's role in vilifying Lively during the film's press tour. Heard also likened Lively's experiences to her own tumultuous public trials, drawing parallels to the harassment she faced.

America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel—Lively's co-stars from The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants—issued a joint statement praising her courage and expressing solidarity.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Amy Schumer also lent their voices, with Schumer posting "I believe Blake" on Instagram. Author Colleen Hoover, whose book inspired It Ends With Us, described Lively as a kind and patient person, encouraging her to stay strong. Director Paul Feig, who worked with Lively on A Simple Favor, praised her professionalism and condemned the alleged smear campaign.

Blake Lively’s half-sister Robyn and her husband, Bart Johnson, have also come forward in support. Robyn urged fans to read the New York Times coverage of the allegations, calling the reported smear campaign "nefarious." Johnson, known for his role in High School Musical, voiced his support on social media as well.

The lawsuit details multiple instances of alleged misconduct, including Baldoni entering Lively’s dressing room unannounced, body shaming her postpartum, and pressuring her to appear nude in non-nude scenes. Additionally, producer Jamey Heath is accused of fostering a toxic work environment.

The alleged harassment led to the implementation of new on-set rules, including a prohibition against sharing inappropriate images and discussing sensitive topics such as pornography addiction with Lively or other crew members.

Justin Baldoni has categorically denied the allegations, with his attorney calling the claims “false” and accusing Lively of attempting to rehabilitate her public image through the lawsuit.

As Blake Lively’s allegations against Justin Baldoni unfold, support from colleagues and the public continues to grow. The case has reignited conversations about workplace harassment in the film industry, further highlighting the need for accountability and systemic change.

