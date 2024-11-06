From ‘Killshot’ to ‘Fuel’: Five Times Eminem’s Lyrics Dissed P. Diddy

Eminem, the legendary rapper known for his fearless and controversial lyrics, has often called out big names in the music industry, and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is no exception. Following Diddy's arrest in September 2024, fans and critics have reexamined some of Eminem’s lyrics, uncovering recurring references to the music mogul across his discography. From subtle jabs to explicit diss lines, here are five moments when Eminem aimed his lyrics directly at Diddy.

1) Fking Crazy (1997)

In his early track “F**king Crazy,” Eminem laid down one of his first public criticisms of Diddy. This song, widely believed to be an early version of "Any Man" from Soundbombing II, includes a wordplay suggesting Eminem was the “original Bad Boy,” a title associated with Diddy’s record label, Bad Boy Records. The rapper’s lines included a direct challenge:

“Original Bad Boy on the case, cover your face/ Came in the place blowed, and sprayed Puffy with Mase/ I laced the weed with insect repellant, better check the smelly.”

2) I’m Back (2000)

On The Marshall Mathers LP, Eminem’s alter ego Slim Shady takes a swipe at Diddy in “I’m Back.” Known for its themes of defiance, this track features Eminem declaring he doesn’t care about industry power or consequences. In one line, he pointedly dismisses Diddy, adding a playful diss:

“'Cause if I ever stuck it to any singer in showbiz/ It'd be Jennifer Lopez and Puffy, you know this/ I'm sorry, Puff, but I don't give a f**k.”

3) Killshot (2018)

Initially aimed at rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Eminem’s diss track “Killshot” also included a startling reference to Diddy. In a moment that shocked fans, Eminem implied that Diddy might have been connected to Tupac Shakur’s death—a notion quickly brushed off as a joke in the outro. The verse drew plenty of attention:

“But, Kells, the day you put out a hit's the day Diddy admits/ That he put the hit out that got Pac killed, ah.”

He adds a disclaimer at the end: “You f**kin'—, oh/ And I'm just playin', Diddy/ You know I love you.”

4) Godzilla (2020)

In Godzilla, featuring Juice WRLD, Eminem takes a lighter jab at Diddy by referencing the TV show Making the Band, where Diddy famously sent contestants to walk six miles for cheesecake. Eminem uses the reference to emphasize his own industry prowess:

“Like Kid Ink, b**ch, I got them racks with so much ease that they call me Diddy/ 'Cause I make bands and I call getting cheese a cakewalk (Cheesecake, yeah).”

5) Fuel (2024)

In July 2024, Eminem released Fuel from his latest album The Death of Slim Shady. The track features rising rapper JID, and Eminem’s verse includes wordplay fans have interpreted as his strongest diss to date against Diddy, even speculated to be a foretelling of Diddy’s recent arrest:

“What?)/ I'm like an R-A-P-E-R (Yeah)/ Got so many eses (S-As), eses (Huh)/ Wait, he didn't just spell the word ‘rapper’ and leave out a P, did he? (Yep).”

Eminem’s history of name-dropping Diddy in his music reflects his unapologetic style and commitment to speaking his mind. With Diddy’s recent controversies, fans continue to revisit these lyrics, finding even more layers to the legendary rapper’s words. Through these memorable diss lines, Eminem has once again shown his ability to weave his perceptions into unforgettable verses.

