Gene Hackman's Death: How Did the Oscar-Winning Actor’s Diet and Regime Look Amid His Suspicious Demise at 95? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Gene Hackman was found dead at the age of 95. Along with the actor, his wife and dog also passed away on Wednesday, and the bodies of all three were discovered in their New Mexico home.

Amid the passing of the Oscar-winning actor and his wife, the couple’s close friend spoke with TMZ and revealed that Betsy Arakawa ensured The French Connection star followed a strict diet and exercise regimen. Doug Lanham told the media outlet that the classical pianist was “very serious” about her husband's health.

The source continued, sharing that Hackman was allowed to have cheat meals only on the days he went golfing with his friends. Lanham also stated that when he met with the actor at Jinja Bar and Bistro, which he co-owned with the late star, Hackman always chose the healthiest options from the menu.

Moreover, Hackman believed in exercising to maintain his health. The source shared that Hackman was in “very good physical condition... despite his age.” Doug further added, “He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he continued to do that several times a week.”

Also Read Oscar Winner Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa Found Dead in Santa Fe Home At 95 and 63 Respectively

Meanwhile, the local sheriff revealed to the media that the couple and their dog had been dead for a day before police officials arrived. Authorities were present at the scene on Wednesday but were unable to identify the bodies until 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

In his statement, the sheriff also confirmed that “no signs of external trauma” were found. Additionally, there were “no signs of foul play” in their deaths.

Advertisement

Hackman is survived by his three children, whom he shared with his ex-wife.