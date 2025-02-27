Oscar Winner Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa Found Dead in Santa Fe Home At 95 and 63 Respectively

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

The French Connection actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, a classical pianist, have passed away on Wednesday.

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 63, took their last breaths in their residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday afternoon. According to Variety, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office discovered them dead but the cause is still not known.

Authorities said they found no trace of foul play. Sheriff's deputies reportedly went to the couple's home, where they also found their dead dog. The investigation is ongoing in its initial stages, as authorities are waiting for a search warrant.

"All I can say is that we’re in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant. I want to assure the community and neighborhood that there’s no immediate danger to anyone," the sheriff stated to the Santa Fe New Mexican before they affirmed the late couple's identities.

Hackman enjoyed a notable career that lasted more than a few decades. Without leading-man looks, he managed to excel in a variety of roles due to his charm, versatility, and commanding on-screen presence. Some of his best performances include The French Connection (1971), Unforgiven (1992), Mississippi Burning (1988), Superman (1978), The Quick and the Dead (1995), and many more.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa had been married since 1991. The investigation of the pair's death is ongoing.