General Hospital Spoilers: Will Kristina Disrupt the Funeral and Spark New Drama?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Thursday, August 22, tensions are set to explode as Kristina Corinthos-Davis faces backlash for her shocking plans, and Sonny Corinthos pushes Ava Jerome into a precarious alliance. Meanwhile, Molly Lansing-Davis struggles to cope with both her grief and her sister’s betrayal, finding unexpected comfort from her father, Ric Lansing.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Molly Lansing-Davis is reeling after discovering Kristina’s custody plans, which reveal her sister’s intention to keep the baby. However, with the funeral looming, Molly doesn’t have much time to process this betrayal. As she prepares to say goodbye, Ric Lansing makes a surprise return to Port Charles, offering Molly much-needed comfort during this difficult time. Their heartfelt reunion brings a brief moment of solace, but the peace is short-lived.

Kristina Corinthos-Davis is determined to make her voice heard, even if it means disrupting the funeral. She might publicly declare that the baby is hers, potentially even announcing a name change. This bold move is sure to cross the line, igniting tension among the mourners. Meanwhile, Willow Corinthos shares a quiet moment with Michael Corinthos, hinting at the pain of loving someone unattainable, possibly alluding to her feelings for Drew Quartermaine.

Elsewhere, Trina Robinson expresses hope for Ava Jerome despite Josslyn Jacks' distrust. Trina believes in Ava’s potential for redemption, and Josslyn may have to accept Trina’s decision to stand by her friend. At the Quartermaine stables, Cody Bell confides in James West, offering a child-friendly explanation of why Mac Scorpio lashed out, all while James remains excited about discovering Cody is his uncle.

In another corner of Port Charles, Sonny Corinthos pressures Ava Jerome with a risky proposition. Sonny makes it clear that if Ava doesn’t accept his offer, she won’t be able to hide from the consequences. Ava is backed into a corner, but joining forces with Sonny might be her only way out of a dangerous situation involving John “Jagger” Cates.

With emotions running high and alliances shifting, Thursday’s episode of General Hospital promises intense drama and unexpected twists. As Kristina’s actions threaten to derail the funeral, and Sonny’s deal with Ava takes a dangerous turn, viewers won’t want to miss how these explosive developments unfold. Tune in to see how the residents of Port Charles navigate these turbulent times

