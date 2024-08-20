General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lulu’s Prognosis Lead to Tragic Consequences?

On Tuesday, August 20, General Hospital promises intense drama as Lulu Spencer's fate hangs in the balance, and Kristina Corinthos-Davis’ release sparks a fierce reaction. As secrets and confessions come to light, relationships in Port Charles will be tested like never before.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) updates TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) on Kristina Corinthos-Davis’ (Kate Mansi) arrest, and the two begin to suspect that Kristina might be partially responsible for recent tragic events. Although Molly disagrees with John “Jagger” Cates’ (Adam J. Harrington) harsh accusations, she can't help but think that the situation could have been different if Kristina hadn’t confronted Ava Jerome (Maura West) at the hotel.

Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) confides in Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), who grows concerned about the mayor's possible involvement in Kristina’s arrest. However, Dante reveals that his meeting with Laura Collins (Genie Francis) was actually about Lulu Spencer’s deteriorating condition. As Dante grapples with his emotions, Ava Jerome is left in tears, begging Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) for forgiveness and support. Fearing for her life, Ava hopes Nina can convince Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) not to seek deadly revenge.

Elsewhere, John “Jagger” Cates is enraged when Kristina is released on bail, leading to a tense standoff between him and Sonny. Sonny, on the other hand, seems pleased with the chaos his plans have caused, particularly with his rival, Agent Cates.

At the long-term care facility, Laura and Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) receive devastating news about Lulu’s condition. Though the show has hinted at a recast for Lulu, Laura’s fears of losing her daughter add a heart-wrenching layer to the unfolding drama.

As the situation in Port Charles grows more complicated, the characters of General Hospital must navigate their darkest moments. Will Lulu’s prognosis bring tragedy, or is there hope on the horizon? And how will Kristina’s release impact those around her? Tune in to find out what lies ahead in this gripping storyline.

