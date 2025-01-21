General Hospital Spoilers: Will Michael Choose Treatment in Germany?

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) shares critical news with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) on Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital.

Michael has two treatment options as he battles severe pain. Carly informs him about an available bed at Johns Hopkins and another for cutting-edge treatment in Germany. Michael, despite his condition, will make his decision known.

Meanwhile, Carly extends her gratitude to Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure), who arranged for Michael’s spot at the German facility. This suggests Michael might choose the Germany option, with Carly finalizing the arrangements with Brennan.

At the PCPD, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) questions Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) about resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, and a potential kidnapping. Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) insists that Tracy faces consequences after defying a court order.

Tracy defends her actions, claiming Yuri (Cyrus Hobbi) simply took Wiley Corinthos (Viron Weaver) and Amelia Corinthos (Sequoia and Serenity Mork Macko) out for the day.

However, she attempts to dodge Anna’s questions by complaining about her handcuffs and feigning memory issues. This frustrates Anna and adds tension between Tracy and Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight), who also confronts her. Tracy taunts Martin, predicting he’s “backing the wrong horse.”

Drew meets Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) in the chapel, where she shares her concern about losing Wiley and Amelia. Willow learns about Tracy’s arrest and receives reassurance from Drew that her children will be returned soon.

While Willow reflects on how events spiraled out of control, she also worries about Michael’s health. Drew promises to stand by her as she navigates the challenges with her family.

Elsewhere, Ava Jerome (Maura West) engages in a heated discussion with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) about their daughter, Avery Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola).

Ava states that the recent explosion at Sonny’s penthouse is a wake-up call to end the custody dispute. She urges Sonny to prioritize Avery’s safety and resolve the situation.

Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) also warns Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue) to stay away from Sonny for her safety. Meanwhile, Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) updates Maxie on Michael’s medical plans.

Anna continues to look into who is responsible for the explosion at Sonny’s penthouse. It remains to be seen whether she will direct her inquiries toward Brennan or another suspect.

