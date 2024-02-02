General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny confront danger and will Olivia and Carly mend fences?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, on Thursday, February 2, Anna Devane and Jordan Ashford execute a strategic move to uncover the identity of Curtis Ashford's assailant by meeting with an arms dealer named O'Neill. Meanwhile, Olivia Quartermaine engages in a tense conversation with Carly Spencer, aiming to navigate the aftermath of Nina Corinthos' secret revelation.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

As Sonny Corinthos and Laura Collins grapple with grief over Spencer Cassadine's presumed demise, new challenges and unexpected visitors add layers of complexity to the unfolding storyline.

Anna and Jordan set a trap for the arms dealer O'Neill in their pursuit of the truth surrounding the stolen weapons and Curtis's attack. Olivia, seeking resolution, confronts Carly about her motivations for keeping Nina's secret, leading to a potentially pivotal moment in their strained friendship. Meanwhile, Sonny seeks solace in a meeting with Laura, prompting an honest discussion about his recent actions. Laura receives an unexpected visitor, raising questions about potential connections to Spencer's tragic fate.

As Josslyn Jacks processes shocking updates from Trina Robinson about the chaos in Paris and Spencer's presumed death, emotions run high. Ava Jerome, skeptical about Nina's happiness with Sonny, advises Nina to brace herself for potential challenges ahead. With Sonny determined to protect his loved ones from looming danger, the episode promises suspense and emotional twists.

General Hospital fans are in for an intense episode as secrets unravel, confrontations unfold, and characters navigate the complexities of their relationships. Will Anna and Jordan's plan yield crucial information? Can Olivia and Carly reconcile their differences, or will their friendship face irreparable damage? As Sonny copes with grief and continues to confront the dangers in his life, viewers are left eagerly anticipating the dramatic developments that await in Port Charles. Stay tuned for an episode filled with suspense, emotion, and unexpected twists on General Hospital.

