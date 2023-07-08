George Tickner dead at 76: 5 things to know about co-founder of Journey

The music world mourns the loss of George Tickner, the co-founder and rhythm guitarist of the iconic rock band Journey. Tickner, who left the band to pursue a career in medicine, passed away at the age of 76. From rocking the stage to pursuing medicine, here are five things you should know about George Tickner.

The Founding Maverick: George Tickner's role in Journey's formation

Tickner played a vital role in the formation of Journey. In 1973, he teamed up with Gregg Rolie, Ross Valory, Prairie Prince, and Neal Schon to create the band. They played their first show on New Year's Eve in 1973, setting the stage for the incredible musical journey that lies ahead.

Tickner's songwriting legacy in Journey's early albums

Tickner's creative genius extended beyond his guitar skills. He made significant songwriting contributions to Journey's early albums, including their self-titled debut, Look Into the Future, and Next. His unique chord progressions and voicings added depth and complexity to the band's sound, making him an integral part of their success.

Pursuing a different path

Despite Journey's growing popularity, Tickner made the difficult decision to leave the band in 1977. Driven by his passion for medicine, he embarked on a new journey to earn a Ph.D. at Stanford Medical School. His dedication and pursuit of knowledge exemplify his unwavering commitment to personal growth and exploration.

Leaving a lasting legacy

Although Tickner departed from the music scene, his influence on Journey and their sound remain etched in their discography. The band went on to achieve massive success, earning numerous gold and platinum albums, including their legendary greatest hits compilation. Hits like Don't Stop Believin' and Any Way You Want It continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Tickner’s journey

In 2005, Tickner reunited with his former bandmates for Journey's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The event marked a special moment of recognition for their enduring impact on the music industry. Tickner's legacy lives on, not only through his contributions to Journey but also through the lasting friendships and memories he shared with his fellow musicians.

As the news of George Tickner's passing spreads, the music community and fans alike pay tribute to his immense talent and the mark he left on Journey's early years. His departure from the band may have been bittersweet, but his decision to pursue a different path demonstrates his unwavering commitment to personal growth and the pursuit of his passions.

