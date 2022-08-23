BLACKPINK album list: A complete guide to every single track

It's never too late to join the BLINK movement. We've organized all of BLACKPINK's tracks and albums in chronological order from their release date to get you going! K-Pop phenomenon BLACKPINK has begun to gain a global following since being included in the 2022 World Tour schedule. This BLACKPINK song and album guide are for you if you've found yourself curious to learn more about BLACKPINK Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé and receive your first taste of their music but don't know where to start. You'll become a Blink in no time, we promise.

All BLACKPINK songs and albums in order of release:

1. ‘Square One’

Release date: August 8, 2016

Square One Tracklist:

Whistle

Boombayah

The songs "Boombayah" and "Whistle" were included in BLACKPINK's debut album Square One, which was released on August 8, 2016. BLACKPINK became the third Korean artist to receive the honor and the fastest act to ever do so when the song debuted at the top of the Billboard World Digital Songs chart. The other two Korean musicians to reach number one were PSY and Big Bang.

In August 2016, "Whistle" also topped the Gaon Chart's digital, download, streaming, and mobile charts. Not a modest accomplishment for a band making their debut.

2. ‘Square Two’

Release date: November 1, 2016

Square Two Tracklist:

Playing With Fire

Stay

Whistle (Acoustic Version)

On November 1, 2016, BLACKPINK released Square Two, their follow-up to their August 2016 debut. Similar to their debut, "Playing with Fire" likewise peaked at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart and featured the songs "Stay," "Whistle," and "Playing with Fire.

Square Two also managed to land a spot at numbers 13 and 2, respectively, on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart and the US World Albums chart.

3. ‘As If It’s Your Last’

Release date: June 22, 2017

As If It’s Your Last Tracklist:

As If It’s Your Last

The next single from BLACKPINK wouldn't be out for a few months. It was the group's second song to surpass 2,500,000 certified downloads in South Korea, joining their first two songs. The first was called "Playing with Fire."

4. ‘BLACKPINK’ (Japanese Album)

Release date: August 30, 2017

BLACKPINK Tracklist:

Boombayah (Japanese version)

Whistle (Japanese version)

Playin With Fire (Japanese version)

Stay (Japanese version)

As If It’s Your Last (Japanese version)

Whistle (Acoustic Version)

The group used the Japanese versions of "Boombayah," "Whistle," "Playin With Fire," and "Stay" on their debut Japanese album, which they branded BLACKPINK.

5. ‘Re: BLACKPINK’ (Japanese Album)

Release date: March 28, 2018

Re:BLACKPINK Tracklist:

Boombayah (Japanese version)

Whistle (Japanese version)

Playing With Fire (Japanese version)

Stay (Japanese version)

As If It’s Your Last (Japanese version)

Whistle (Acoustic version/Japanese version)

Boombayah

Whistle

Playing With Fire

Stay

As If It’s Your Last

Whistle (Acoustic Version)

Their first Japanese album, BLACKPINK, was repackaged as Re: BLACKPINK. In addition to the other songs they had previously released in Japanese, they also included new Japanese translations of "As If It's Your Last" and "Whistle."

6. ‘Square Up’

Release date: June 15, 2018

Square Up Tracklist:

Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du

Forever Young

Really

See U Later

As If It’s Your Last (hidden track)

BLACKPINK released their debut EP, Square Up, on June 15 of that year and it contained several amazing tracks. This includes the lead track, "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," which is currently wildly successful. With an opening position of number 55, "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" is also the highest-charting Hot 100 single ever for an all-female K-pop ensemble. On July 14, "Forever Young" was released as the second single, closely after it.

7. ‘Kiss and Make Up’ (with Dua Lipa)

Release date: October 19, 2018

Album: Dua Lipa: Complete Edition

"Kiss and Makeup," a collaboration between BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa, has become a staple on my playlists since it debuted on September 4, 2018. As the first Korean girl group to enter the top 40, BLACKPINK's single debuted at number 36 on the UK Singles Chart.

8. ‘SOLO’

Release date: November 12, 2018

SOLO Tracklist:

SOLO

SOLO (Instrumental)

The first member of BLACKPINK to record solo songs was. In South Korea, "SOLO" debuted at the top of the Gaon Digital Chart, and it also topped the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. Additionally, the music video became the most watched music video by a female solo K-pop singer in 24 hours.

9. ‘BLACKPINK In Your Area’ (Japanese Album)

Release date: November 23, 2018

BLACKPINK In Your Area Tracklist:

Boombayah (Japanese version)

Whistle (Japanese version)

Playing With Fire (Japanese version)

Stay (Japanese version)

As If It’s Your Last (Japanese version)

Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du (Japanese version)

Forever Young (Japanese version)

Really (Japanese version)

See U Later (Japanese version)

The group's third Japanese album, BLACKPINK In Your Area, was their first Japanese studio album. Japanese translations of BLACKPINK's most well-known songs from their debut were included on the CD. This Japanese album did not contain any Korean versions of their songs, unlike their earlier Japanese albums.

10. ‘Kill This Love’

Release date: April 5, 2019

Kill This Love Tracklist:

Kill This Love

Don’t Know What To Do

Kick It

Hope Not

Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du (Remix)

BLACKPINK's management made it known with "Kill This Love" that the group would be releasing a more powerful lead single than before. The album became the first by a Korean girl group to achieve 500 million Spotify streams, proving that their efforts were fruitful. Additionally, the song ranked #1 on iTunes in 35 different nations.

They did, however, encounter some criticism for the photocards that accompanied the album since some fans argued that the depiction of the BLACKPINK members' wounded faces glorified physical abuse.

11. ‘Kill This Love’ (Japanese Album)

Release date: October 16, 2019

Kill This Love Tracklist:

Kill This Love (Japanese version)

Don’t Know What To Do (Japanese version)

Kick It (Japanese version)

Hope Not (Japanese version)

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (Remix) (Japanese version)

Kill This Love

Don’t Know What To Do

Kick It

Hope Not

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (Remix)

BLACKPINK released their second studio album in Japan, Kill This Love. The songs "Kill This Love," "Don't Know What To Do," "Kick It," "Hope Not," and "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (Remix)" are all available in Japanese. The album's October release date was postponed from its initial September 2019 release date.

12. ‘Sour Candy’ (With Lady Gaga)

Release date: May 28, 2020

Album: Chromatica

"Sour Candy," a collaboration between BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga for her most recent album Chromatica, is the outcome. This was the group's second appearance on an album for a different artist. Ariana Grande and Elton John are two more performers on Lady Gaga's album.

13. ‘How You Like That’

Release date: June 26, 2020

How You Like That Tracklist:

How You Like That

The first pre-single from BLACKPINK's upcoming studio album, due out in October 2020, is titled "How You Like That." The music video smashed the record for the most views on YouTube in 24 hours, and the track achieved the biggest debut by a girl group on the Spotify Global Chart and Spotify US.

14. ‘Ice Cream’ (With Selena Gomez)

Release date: August 28, 2020

On August 28th, "Ice Cream," the second single from BLACKPINK's next studio album, was made available. The song was written by Selena Gomez and included largely English lyrics for a catchy summertime tune.

15. ‘The Album’

Release date: October 2, 2020

The Album Tracklist:

How You Like That

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

Pretty Savage

Bet You Wanna (Ft. Cardi B)

Lovesick Girls

Crazy Over You

Love To Hate Me

You Never Know

Another full-length album from BLACKPINK will soon be available! The lead singer for the album, "How You Like That," was pre-released in June. Before the album's release in August, a second single called "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez was also made available.

On October 2nd, they additionally released a music video for "Lovesick Girls" to coincide with the release of The Album!

16. ‘On The Ground’

Release date: March 12, 2021

R Tracklist:

On The Ground

Gone

The title tune "On The Ground" and "Gone," which Rosé had previously sung during the group's virtual concert back in January of the same year, were included on Rosé's solo album, which she released alongside R. Both tracks are available in their entirety in English.

On YouTube's Released series, the singer went into great detail about her brand-new solo endeavor. She provided information about the song, including the lyrics' meaning. "The song is really about trying to find answers and a reason for living, and I think that people, especially these days, can connect to that. It's just a song that emphasizes that everything we need is already within us. Sometimes when you're constantly on the go, you kind of forget to take care of what is important to you. There's no need to search for it outside.

Square One, the first single album by Blackpink, included the songs Whistle and Boombayah. Blackpink was the first Korean girl group to enter, top, and hold both the Emerging Artists and World Digital Song Sales charts for three consecutive weeks on Billboard. Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea, founded Blackpink in 2021 to promote K-pop around the world and recognize them as a global K-pop phenomenon. With more than 60 million subscribers, the girl group Blackpink earned their sixth Guinness World Record in 2021 for having the highest YouTube subscribers. Continue reading to learn the Blackpink albums in chronological order.

