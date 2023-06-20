Why did The Beatles break up? New biography of rock band includes unknown details, never-seen-before content

English rock band The Beatles has been an important part of the growth and legacy of music as an art form. The band, which consisted of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, is considered one of the most influential and iconic bands and musical acts in generations. Having inspired numerous, the Liverpool band still remains an enigma.

One of the most talked about and debated aspects of the band has been why they broke up in the 1970s. All You Need Is Love: An Oral History of The Beatles is an upcoming biography by Peter Brown and Steven Gaines that claims to reveal unknown details and never before heard secrets about the band, including why they broke up. Keep reading to know more.

New biography of The Beatles includes unknown details, never-seen-before content

All You Need Is Love: An Oral History of The Beatles will release on April 9, 2024, and will be published by St. Martin's Press. Brown, one of the authors, has known The Beatles since their early days and was the best man when Lennon married Yoko Ono in 1969. The book is described as an oral history of the band and includes some "never-before-seen interviews" of members of the band as well as their close friends, family, and business associate.



According to the description, the upcoming biography consists of "intimate interviews" with Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and Yoko Ono, among others. The interviews are reported to be conducted by Brown and Gaines in the time period of 1980 to 1981 and are claimed to be "unique and candid" with "historic value" of the information, stories, and experiences. Other interviews include Lennon's former wife Cynthia Lennon, Harrison's former wife Pattie Harrison Clapton, and Starr's former wife Maureen Starkey.

Apart from archival and inner circle interviews, the upcoming book, whose page count is 352, claims to reveal "sought-after information" and reveal why the Beatles broke up. Brown is the only real person who has been mentioned in any The Beatles song. The band's song Ballad of John and Yoko has the lyrics, "Peter Brown called to say, you can make it okay, you can marry in Gibraltar near Spain." The book will be available in hardcover costing $32, as an audiobook costing $26.99, and in an e-book format costing $15.99.

