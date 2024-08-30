Glenn Powell Vs. Ryan Gosling: What Is The Debate All About?

Glenn Powell and Ryan Gosling have been in the recent headlines after an unnamed producer compared the stars with powerful applause to the rising star while stating that Gosling’s appeal is limited to the female audience alone. The comment of the producer has since gone viral and eventually caught the attention of the Twisters star and he has a hilarious response to add to the Powell vs. Gosling debate.

Ryan Gosling has been in the the industry for 24 years since his debut in a minor role in the football drama Remember the Titans which came out in 2000. The acclaimed movie directed by Boaz Yakin and starring industry veteran Denzel Washington, somewhat gave Gosling an edge for his later serious roles. Now, the actor has several astonishing credits and accolades to complement his prowess as a versatile actor after appearing in movies across genres.

Powell’s prominence came much later but the actor has proved his with as well. He is one of the most sought-after actors of recent times after delivering hits like Hit Man and Anyone But You. However, the debate among fans sparked by comparing the stars as the unnamed producers gave Powell an edge in terms of popularity.

Speaking with The Wrap, the producer shared that Powell's stardom has been at its peak “in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him.” However, the producer compared his stardom with Gosling, “Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males.”

Powell with his enormous charm under his sleeve responded to the comparison slamming the producer in the most subtle way possible. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) the Top Gun: Maverick actor called Gosling a legend. “Gosling is a legend. I’m just Glen,” he wrote on X referring to Gosling’s iconic “I’m just Ken” line from the 2023 Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster and Margot Robbie starrer, Barbie. Gosling claimed an Oscar nod for his role for his role of a version of Ken in Barbie. His previous Academy nominations come from Ryan Fleck’s acclaimed social drama Half Nelson and Damien Chazelle’s critical and commercial hit La La Land.

Although both the actors have their strong appeal and charm, Gosling has made his way to the top of the ladder with immersive roles across genres. From crime thrillers like The Place Beyond the Pines to action-infested Drive; from The Notebook and Crazy, Stupid, Love romance to hilarious comic roles in the action comedy The Nice Guys; and his unforgettable sci-fi Blade Runner 2049— Gosling has done it all. The actor also worked with several industry prominent directors including Denis Villeneuve, Russo Brothers, and David Leitch.

As for Powell, the actor is on his meteoric rise. His recent works including 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick and acclaimed biographical war film Devotion, to Richard Linklater’s 2024 hit action comedy Hit Man and Lee Isaac Chung’s disaster film Twisters, prove that the Australian actor is here to stay. His 2023 romance comedy Anyone but You starring alongside Sydney Sweeney became one of the most profitable movies of the year.

Now, the debate surrounding the stars has been handled well by Powell with his charming and clever comment which again caught a splendid buzz proving that the actor is humble and has immense respect for Gosling. The Canadian actor, however, has not responded to the debate as of writing the piece.

