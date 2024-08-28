What Makes Glen Powell a Rising Star Over Ryan Gosling, According to This Producer?

In Hollywood, fame can change quickly. One moment, a star is at the top of their game, and the next, a new talent can steal the spotlight. Last year, Ryan Gosling was in the spotlight with his role in Barbie. The film was a huge success and part of the Barbenheimer craze. Meanwhile, Glen Powell has been gaining attention with his roles in Anyone But You and Twisters.

Despite Gosling’s big success, a Hollywood producer suggested that Powell might be outshining him. This comparison has led many to wonder why Powell is now seen as the new star in Hollywood. Let’s explore why this producer thinks Glen Powell is making a bigger impact than Gosling.

Glen Powell’s growing fame

According to a recent analysis by TheWrap, Powell is seen as a major talent of the 21st century. Powell’s growing popularity might also even surpass Gosling’s. The success of Glen Powell’s films has solidified this opinion. Twisters, which Powell starred in, earned over $335 million worldwide. Anyone But You grossed $200 million before being picked up by Netflix.

An anonymous producer mentioned that Powell appeals to both male and female audiences. This sets him apart from Ryan Gosling, whose popularity is seen as more limited. Powell’s rise has been like a strategy. Each success builds on the last. His growing popularity is not only because of his recent roles but also because he connects with a diverse audience.

Advertisement

According to Tribune, the producer said, “Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling, whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males.”

ALSO READ: Twisters Star Glenn Powell REVEALS His Parents Have Made Cameos In All His Films Since Spy Kids 3: 'They’ve Been...'

Powell’s journey to stardom

Glen Powell’s journey to fame has been like a high-stakes gamble, with many ups and downs. Success hasn’t been easy for him; each win has been a big gamble on his talent. Before becoming a star, Glen Powell worked on smaller projects like Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and The Expendables 3. He even wrote a letter to Sylvester Stallone, which helped him land a role in the latter film. His hard work eventually led to bigger roles and more opportunities.

More about Powell’s hit projects

His big break was the TV show Scream Queens, where he played Chad Radwell. His over-the-top character quickly became a fan favorite. In 2016, Powell starred in Everybody Wants Some, a film similar to Dazed and Confused. This film also plays a big part in shaping Powell’s career.

Advertisement

Recently, his role in Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney has made him a big name in Hollywood. His journey from a lesser-known actor to a rising star is very impressive. Also, currently, Powell’s Twisters is premiering in theaters. In Twisters, he is playing the role of Tyler Ownes, a bold stormchaser who loves doing stunts and booting his YouTube views.

ALSO READ: Glen Powell Shares Major Update On His Upcoming The Running Man Remake; Details Inside

Powell’s upcoming projects

Powell’s fame is set to rise even more with his next project. He will star in a new adaption of Stephen King’s The Running Man. The production for this new movie will start in November. Edgar Wright will direct and Michel Bacall is going to write the script.

The Running Man is a futuristic thriller set in a dystopian 2025. It follows Ben Richards, a man who joins a deadly reality show to win money and save his sick daughter. The novel was first made into a film with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987. This new version is expected to stick closer to King’s original story. Fans are excited to see if Powell’s rising fame will bring the story to life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Actor Glen Powell And Twisters Cast React To David Corenswet Replacing Henry Cavill As Superman: WATCH HERE

Gosling’s upcoming projects

Ryan Gosling has some exciting projects coming up too. He will star in Project Hail Mary (2026), a sci-fi film where he plays an astronaut trying to save Earth from a solar crisis. He’ll also appear in a new rom-com with Emma Stone, Steve Carell, and Julianne Moore. Gosling will also reunite with Margot Robbie for a prequel to Ocean’s Eleven. Additionally, he will return as the lead in an untitled sequel to The Gray Man.

Ryan Gosling has been a favorite for a long time, with many standout roles. However, Glen Powell’s recent successes have made him a new favourite Powell’s broad appeal has gained him a lot of attention. Well, who is your favorite between Powell and Gosling, do tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: All Of Ryan Gosling's Future Projects To Look Out For Ft. The Fall Guy, The Gray Man 2 & More