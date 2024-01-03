Where to watch Golden Globes 2024 online? Show details, streaming, and more

The Golden Globes, synonymous with glitz and controversy in recent years, aims for redemption as it returns on Sunday, January 7. Revamped under new ownership and a different network, the awards ceremony promises a new chapter amid past scandals and a concerted effort toward inclusivity.

Rebranding and rebuilding trust

After facing a diversity scandal that led to widespread criticism and boycotts, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) underwent a significant transformation.

Dissolved and rebranded as the Golden Globe Foundation, the organization now boasts over 300 ethnically and racially diverse journalists worldwide. This reform signifies a crucial step toward addressing past issues and rebuilding credibility.

Where can you watch it?

Scheduled to air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, this year's Golden Globes will mark its return to Sunday nights after a brief stint on a Tuesday. Comedian Jo Koy takes the hosting reins and is expected to infuse the event with his distinct humor. Unlike previous years' caustic hosts, Koy's approach is anticipated to be more genial and relatable.

Viewers can catch the ceremony on CBS, the CBS app, and Paramount+. However, live streaming via Paramount+ is exclusively available to subscribers with Showtime, while others can watch the event the following day on the platform.

Anticipated nominees

Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes recognize achievements in film and television without delving into craft categories. Notably, Barbie and Oppenheimer, often dubbed Barbenheimer, lead the pack with multiple nominations. Greta Gerwig's vibrant Barbie contends in the musical or comedy category, while Christopher Nolan's gripping Oppenheimer eyes recognition in the best drama category.

Taylor Swift emerges as a potential winner in the new category honoring cinematic and box office achievements, thanks to her impactful The Eras Tour movie, which revolutionized the movie theater industry in 2023.

Television favorites like HBO's Succession and Hulu's The Bear are expected to vie for top honors, showcasing the breadth and diversity of acclaimed TV content.

The 81st Golden Globes aspires to reclaim its status as a celebrated awards show, signaling a renewed commitment to inclusivity and honoring outstanding achievements in the entertainment industry. With a fresh outlook and diverse nominations, this year's ceremony sets the stage for a promising and exciting event.

