Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift And Celine Dion Embrace Backstage After Fans Speculate Alleged Stage Snub

“My heart will go on…” certainly, all Celine Dion fans had their hearts shouting this out as they saw the 55-year-old inter-generational icon, gracing the stage at the 66th Grammy Awards. Amidst the Titanic singer’s health issues due to Stiff Person Syndrome, quite a few eyebrows were raised when the Love Again actress was on stage giving Taylor Swift the Best Album of the Year Award.

What was the speculated onstage snub about?

The Midnights singer Taylor Swift was awarded the Best Album of the Year, for the fourth time making History. It was also iconic to see the I’m Alive singer Celine Dion present on stage, to hand over the award. As an excited Swift was on stage to receive the Golden Gramophone, fans were shocked to see the Lover singer seemingly ignoring Dion while acknowledging her collaborators. Fans alleged that Taylor did not make eye contact with the Canadian legend. This led to speculations that there was perhaps a snub involving the two.

However, what actually happened is just before Celine made her appearance on stage, the 34-year-old Swift was busy singing Power of Love, one of Dion’s best tracks. As Celine came on stage, everyone was giving her a standing ovation. An overwhelmed Dion said, “Thank you all. I love you right back.” She also added, “When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.” The Beauty and the Beast singer signed off saying, “Those who have been blessed enough to be here, at the Grammy Awards, must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to the people all around the world.” But did Taylor really ignore Dion? Sources say it was a mere speculation.

Did Taylor Swift and Celine Dion hug it out?

Just after the Grammys finished the on-stage glamor, backstage was bustling with celebrities. In one of those precious moments, Celine and Taylor were spotted hugging each other. It proves that the two are fine and there is nothing wrong between the two.

