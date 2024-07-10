'Grateful For You...': The Hills Alum Audrina Patridge Goes Instagram Official With Country Singer Michael Ray

Audrina Patridge who is known for her work in The Hills, recently confirmed her relationship with the country singer Michael Ray. She shared a sweet post on the internet, while also uploading a romantic photo with the Just the Way I Am singer. Nevertheless, the country star too had a brilliant and delightful reply.

Audrina Patridge confirms her relationship with Michael Ray

The 39-year-old celebrity, who was seen in many movies such as Sorority Row, Into the Blue 2: The Reef, and also The Bling Ring announced a great and exciting update about her life on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Audrina Patridge confirmed her romantic relationship with Michael Ray. She uploaded a cute and engaging post on her personal account on the stated social media platform.

The celebrity also had a few lines to share that she added in the caption of her recently uploaded post. Quoting the lyrics of the country singer, she stated, “There’s a lot of things in life worth letting go. But the ones that mean the most, you gotta hold.”

At the end of the caption, she also added a white heart.

The lyrics happen to be from the song called Hold, by Ray. In the photo, both Michael Ray and the Scary Movie 5 star could be seen locked in a romantic pose, where they shared a sweet moment. The two stars could also be seen smiling, as they bumped into each other's forehead.

In the comments section, the Spirits and Demons singer was seen stating, “Let’s go babe!!! Grateful for you and Kirra.”

Kirra happens to be Patridge’s eight-year-old daughter, who she shares with her first and former husband Corey Bohan.

The post was seen in both Patridge’s and Michael Ray’s Instagram stories, as they reshared it. However, when seen in the story of the actress and the model, she even added a big white colored heart in the background of the picture.

Audrina Patridge and Michael Ray's relationships

The recent post comes a few months after Audrina Patridge posted a picture of Michael Ray kissing her. This picture was posted in the model’s Instagram stories, back in late June this year.

Partridge was previously romantically involved with The Hills co-star Justin 'Justin Bobby' Brescia as well as musician Ryan Cabrera. She was married to Corey Bohan from 2016 to 2018.

On the other hand, even Michael Ray was once married to country singer Carly Pearce. However, the two divorced each other in June 2020 after eight months of marriage.

