'Very Scared To Follow It Up': Carly Pearce Talks About Making New Album After 29 EP Success

Carly Pearce, the country music star, faced a big challenge after her album 29 became a hit in 2021. People loved it so much that Carly felt it is a daunting task to follow up on its triumph. Pearce admits to feeling the weight of expectations. She is unsure if she could create something that can match the brilliance of her previous work.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Carly opens up about the challenges she faced. Check out what she said on the same and also take a look at her emotional journey that led to her much-anticipated fourth album, hummingbird.

Carly admits the success of 29 was overwhelming

Carly admits that following up the success of 29 was no easy feat. The album was inspired by her real-life divorce from Michael Ray. And, it resonated deeply with audiences. After the album’s huge success, Carly felt a lot of pressure to make something just as good. But Carly decided to take on the challenge and see where it led her.

She said in the interview, “I think that’s why it took me so long. I was very scared to follow it up.” Carlie claimed that because she has set the standard so high. Even if she can’t beat it she needs to maintain it. She was scared that people might not like her new songs.

Carly is very proud of hummingbird

Now at 34 years old, Pearce reflects on the past five years since the release of 29. She acknowledges the essential growth and healing she has experienced. She utilized this time to delve deeper into her emotions and refine her musical style. Now, she is excited to show the world, what she has been working on for so long.

She mentioned that Hummingbird is an album she is the proudest of. This album has 14 songs that Carly wrote herself. Most of them represent her feelings and experiences over the past few years. She believes that Hummingbirds are a sign that anybody’s healing process can begin and that good luck is on the way.

Most songs of hummingbirds are based on Pearce's next chapter in life

In fact, just a day before Hummingbird was released she shared a video on her Instagram, talking about the album. Carly explained to her fans why it took her so much time to release her other project. She needed some more time to heal and find out who she really was after her divorce.

The singer encourages everybody via her songs that if you work on yourself, things can get better. She also said in the video, “I’m proud of how far I’ve come,” mentioning that the songs are the next chapter of her life.

She wrote 29 as a self-therapy album

Pearce had a lot to deal with to get where she is now. She wrote most of the songs of her album 29 as a self-therapy. She wrote them during a very challenging period of her life. Pearce never thought that they’d be released, but when they did, they worked wonders for her.

The album’s success brought so many great things, like two No. 1 singles, and being part of the Grand Ole Opry. She even won awards like the ACM and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and a Grammy. Pearce also got to perform on tours with famous artists like Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, and Tim McGraw.

Looking ahead

As Pearce looks to the future she remains steadfast in her commitment to authenticity and growth. She wants to be known as a singer who can make people feel things through her music. With Hummingbird Carly continues to explore themes of love, loss, and resilience. It also offers the listeners a chance to heal.

Right now, Carly is on a tour with Tim McGraw and feels good about her future. She wants to show people that there’s light after darkness.

