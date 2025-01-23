Guy Pearce’s Girlfriend Carice van Houten Confirms Split After He Called Ex-Wife His ‘Greatest Love’

Carice van Houten has addressed recent media speculation surrounding her relationship with Guy Pearce. The Game of Thrones actress confirmed via Instagram Story on January 22 that she and Pearce have not been a couple "for years," despite maintaining a close friendship and co-parenting their son, Monte.

In her statement, van Houten, 48, acknowledged the confusion sparked by Pearce’s recent remarks about his ex-wife, Kate Mestitz. During an interview with The Guardian, Pearce described Mestitz as the “greatest love” of his life, which led to questions about his relationship with van Houten.

Van Houten clarified their status, writing, “He and I are great friends and love each other very much, but we haven’t been a ‘couple’ for years. (Sorry not to mention it earlier.)” She further emphasized their focus on raising their son together, describing Monte as “the true love of our lives.”

Pearce, 57, and Mestitz, 58, met in 1980 during their time at Geelong College in Australia and were married in 1997. They announced their separation in January 2015, with Pearce noting they would “always love and support one another” while remaining best friends.

After their split, Pearce and van Houten began dating and welcomed Monte in 2016. The actor shared the joyful news with humor, posting on X about their “cute little package” and joking about a placenta smoothie.

While Guy Pearce and Carice van Houten’s romantic relationship has ended, their bond as co-parents remains strong. Both are focused on nurturing their son and continuing their friendship. As Pearce reflects on his past and van Houten embraces their present dynamic, their shared commitment to Monte is evident.

