‘What Makes My Baby Shower More Unique Is…’: Inside Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard's Distinctive Pregnancy Celebration HERE

Lindsay Hubbard didn’t want a traditional baby shower where the mom-to-be gets all the love and attention. Instead, she wanted some of the affection to be directed toward her boyfriend and the father-to-be as well.

The expecting Summer House star gathered with loved ones at New York’s City Paris Cafe on Saturday, October 26, to celebrate with a co-ed baby shower, as reported by Us Weekly. “What makes my baby shower more unique is it’s a joint baby shower for his and hers to celebrate—not just the baby mama, but also the baby daddy,” Hubbard—who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Dr. Turner Kufe—told the outlet.

She expressed her desire to be celebrated, loved, and supported by his friends and family as much as by her allies and acquaintances. “So that was the main decision,” she noted.

Hubbard further explained that she did not want to put too much pressure on herself by hosting a traditional baby shower where she’d be expected to sit in a chair and open gifts with her girlfriends. Instead, she wanted others to have a fun time after conveying their congratulations to her.

The reality star also expressed her excitement about the next chapter of her life and her growing connection with her boyfriend’s family. “It’s really special to go into this new chapter of my life gaining a family, especially for our daughter to have cousins nearby that she gets to play with and call her family as well,” she said.

The venue for the Bravolebrity's special day was decorated in hues of pink, reflecting the gender of her baby. Hubbard gushed over the place's ambiance, noting that the place has tons of windows for natural sunlight to pour in. The party featured a massive balloon display and giant letters that spelled out Baby Cub in honor of her daughter, along with a giant teddy bear wearing a pink bow placed near the sign.

In pictures shared on her social media, Hubbard can be seen dressed in a pink Costrallos dress for the soirée, elevated by silver heels, with her blonde hair styled in an updo.

Earlier this month, the Summer House alum teased her baby’s unique name while interacting with Page Six at Us Weekly’s Reality Star of the Year Event red carpet. Without divulging much, the mama bear mentioned that the name is more unique to America and that she and her partner often test it with each other to ensure it sounds pretty.

