Gwyneth Paltrow Set To Make Comeback After Avengers: Endgame; Set to Co-Star With Timothée Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow is back! The Oscar winner and Goop founder is set to join Timothée Chalamet in Josh Safdie’s upcoming ping pong film, Marty Supreme. This will be her first movie role since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” and there is no information yet on what role she will be taking up.

There is still scarce information regarding Marty Supreme, but A24 reveals only a table tennis ball with the words “coming soon” written beside it after the film’s reveal through Variety in July this year.

While Paltrow started her Hollywood career in the 1990s, she has had a relatively low profile lately following her appearances in the Iron Man and Avengers movies. Famous for her outstanding performance in Shakespeare in Love and other outstanding movies such as Sliding Doors, Emma, Seven, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Proof, and The Royal Tenenbaums, she has devoted much time initiating and developing Goop, her lifestyle brand introduced in 2008.

Gwyneth Paltrow has also helped the advancement of women through the #MeToo movement and was involved in the exposing of Harvey Weinstein by providing a source to the New York Times. She also lent her voice in the 2022 drama Sch journalists who unearthed the scandal in ‘She Said’.

The movie Marty Supreme is written by Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, while the latter is also working on the movie as a producer alongside Eli Bush, Anthony Katagas, and Timothée Chalamet. This will be Safdie’s first film that he’s directed alone since 2008 and he previously worked on Uncut Gems, and Good Time with his brother, Benny Safdie. Recently he has helmed Adam Sandler’s Netflix comedy special Love You and the two are developing a film about sports memorabilia and baseball.

