Ex Convict Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares How She Marks Her Mother’s Death Anniversary

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

To be human is to make mistakes, and that's okay as long as you strive to be a better person eventually. Ex-convict Gypsy Rose Blanchard is living by this motto. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016.

She was charged with conspiring with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother, Dee Dee, the year prior. However, the past is history, and Gypsy Rose is already saying yes to a new chapter and a new life after serving her required prison sentence.

But if there's one person she misses, it’s her mother. As June 9 happens to be her mother’s death anniversary, Gypsy says it gets harder to cope with grief. Talking to E! News, she said, “When June 9 comes around every year, I find myself in a very depressive state. It's a hard day for me.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard on coping with grief and feelings about her mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says that her ways of dealing with the grief surrounding her mother and her past trauma include listening to music, like some of her mother's favorite songs. She also said that she grieves in private, as she does not wish to be judged.

Furthermore, she also admits that she has moved forward from her past and forgiven her mother. "I have come to a level of forgiveness with her," Gypsy shared with E! of her mother, "and I would hope that wherever she is—I am a spiritual person, I am a religious person. So, I hope that she is in Heaven, and I hope that she can look down on me and see me as a woman who has grown from her circumstances. So hopefully that mutual forgiveness has happened."

Blanchard mentioned in the past that her late mother abused her for years, including forcing her to receive medical treatments she didn't need.

Why did Gypsy Rose Blanchard decide to make a docuseries about her life?

Working for her Lifetime documentary Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which is a follow-up to January's The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, was a big healing factor for her.

Furthermore, she noted that her idea to come up with the series happened when she felt tired of dealing with labels, online trolls, and attacks calling her a criminal and a prisoner.

"I was like, I'm so tired of being labeled Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the prisoner, the girl who did that to her mom. I was so tired of labels," she noted about the inspiration behind doing the original series.

"And so, I wanted to come out and show the public who I am as a person and not a story, not a label, not this or that, but me. And so that drive was why I wanted to do this documentary follow-up."

