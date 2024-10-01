Hailey Bieber Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Virgil Abloh With Throwback PICS Of Her Wedding With Justin Bieber Amid 5th Anniversary

Hailey Bieber reminisced about cherished moments with the late designer and friend Virgil Abloh by sharing a throwback picture from her wedding day. On Monday, September 30, which would have been Abloh's 44th birthday, the Rhode beauty founder posted a photo of them on social media.

The date is special for another reason: Justin and Hailey had their second wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff Hotel in South Carolina in 2019. The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a tribute to their late friend, Alboh, who designed Hailey’s custom wedding gown. The couple remained great friends with Alboh until his tragic demise in November 2021 due to cancer.

Before their South Carolina wedding, Justin and Hailey secretly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on September 13, 2018. The model shared a picture of her final fitting from her big day, followed by another picture of her and her late friend with a sweet tribute message. “Happy Birthday V, we miss you! Thank you for making me the most magical wedding dress,” she wrote over the picture on her Instagram story.

Her wedding throwbacks did not stop there; she also shared a never-before-seen picture of her kissing the Peaches singer, which also captured her long veil with “till death do us part” embroidered on it. Another throwback snap showed the new mom posing in her off-shoulder wedding gown on her special day.

In 2019, during her interview with Vogue, Hailey revealed that the Off-White luxury streetwear brand, known for its edgy and urban designs, was the first person she thought of to design her wedding dress because she wanted to incorporate her signature street style into the dress. “ “I didn’t want somebody who was a wedding dress designer. I just feel like my style and my street style is such a part of who I am,” she added.

In an old interview, Alboh discussed their vision behind Hailey’s dress. With his intimate knowledge of the model and her personality, he was able to create a design that was a unique blend of fun, youthfulness, and tradition, mirroring Hailey's own unique blend of style and personality.