'6 Years': New Mom Hailey Bieber Shares Heartwarming Post To Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and and Justin Bieber are celebrating six years of marriage since the two wed in September 2018 at New York City. The Rhode Beauty mogul shared a series of adorable photos capturing sweet moments from their wedding anniversary celebrations on her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 13. Hailey's posts included various activities and events of the day including heart shaped balloons, fresh flowers, candles and a cute instant camera photo of the couple.

"Love you" was inscribed on golden heart-shaped helium balloons. It was followed by a clip of pink candles decorated with flowers which helped set the romantic mood. She also shared a romantic polaroid wherein Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, were seen kissing each other. She captioned it with “6 years” and “Love you baby.”

While they are celebrating the sixth round anniversary of their courthouse wedding,Bieber held a grand celebration in 2019, which was a year later when this time his family members and friends gathered in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Justin posted a touching tribute on Instagram last year where he labeled Hailey as his "precious", "beloved” and looked forward to all breathtaking things they would do in life beginning from that day.

He captioned, "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being."

Along with their anniversary, the couple has been celebrating another big event – welcoming their very first child, a son, on August 23. Jack Blues Bieber is his name.

New parents Hailey and Justin, both have presented some peaks into their new journey on social media. For instance, the singer shared a picture of a "papa bear" coffee mug, while his wife, Hailey, flaunted her new "mom" ring on Instagram.

The couple's family had been incredibly proud and delighted at the arrival of the baby Bieber. Recently, Hailey Bieber's father, Stephen Baldwin gushed about his unbelievbly "cute” grandson, at an event in Hollywood to People magazine. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber’s mother Pattie Mallette, in one social media post had reflected on baby Jack Blues being “a miracle."

